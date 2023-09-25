Christina Williams is a candidate for Elizabeth City Mayor. Her name will appear on the ballot on October 10, 2023.

She is running against current Mayor E. Kirk Rivers and Bennie Murphy.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Christina Williams

Age: 45

Race: Elizabeth City Mayor

Website: http://votechristinawilliams.com/

Biography: I am a Hampton Roads native, born in Norfolk and raised in Chesapeake, while most of my family is from Pasquotank County. I studied Criminal Justice and Forensic Accounting at Old Dominion University. I was the news anchor on WNIS and WTAR radio for over a decade. I have managerial and administrative experience of more than 20 years, owning several businesses that have prospered. I am a Parliamentarian, proficient in Robert’s Rules of Order, which I will use to facilitate smooth and productive meetings. I bought a home in Elizabeth City in 2018. I founded the Pasquotank Political Action Committee in 2021 and have helped candidates all over the state of North Carolina.

Why are you running for this office?

Elizabeth City needs a Mayor who is serious about improving the daily lives of all citizens and bringing more opportunity for jobs and housing. I get along well with most people and have strong social skills to communicate effectively with our diverse population.I am conservative with money and Elizabeth City needs to curb wasteful spending and get our financial house in order.

What is the most important issue facing the community, and what is your position on it?

Because of our dire financial situation and deteriorating city we need an overhaul both with city leadership and staff and our basic infrastructure including road and water conditions. We need to hire a new city manager who is qualified to manage a city with our financial issues and review the qualifications of staffing in all city departments and on all city boards and committees. We still need to reconcile our checkbooks and ensure that we know how much money we have to work with and make this information available to the public. We need to seek infrastructure grant assistance to improve our water and wastewater systems.

What it the top challenge facing your constituents, and how would you address it?

The lack of transparency in Elizabeth City leaves residents wondering where their money is going and questioning the legitimacy of spending. I will hold regular town hall meetings outside of official City Council meetings to report to the citizens what we have done, what we need to do, and hear their concerns and opinions. I believe everyone living in Elizabeth City has a right to know our financial situation and will maintain an open door policy to answer citizens questions.

How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree?

I don’t believe in tunnel vision and expect to have opinions around me that will challenge me to think about different perspectives. I value a diverse team where everyone feels comfortable and respected enough to present their differing ideas.