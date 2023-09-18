Christie New Craig is a Republican candidate for Virginia Senate, District 19. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

She is running against Myra J. Payne.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Christie New Craig

Age: 56

Race: Virginia Senate, District 19

Party: Republican

Website: ChristieNewCraig.com

Biography: Christie New Craig is a lifelong resident of Chesapeake who has dedicated her life to her community through public service. Christie’s family instilled in her the values of God, family, and country that guide her service still to this day. After immigrating to the United States from Greece, her grandfather found work as a busboy before working his way towards opening his own restaurant. That entrepreneurial spirit passed down generations and is still alive with Christie. Raised in Chesapeake, Christie and her family have deep roots throughout Hampton Roads. Her mother served 40 years with Chesapeake Social Services and her father was a Veteran of the 82nd Airborne. Christie forged her own path becoming one of the few female deputies

of the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office. Christie served her community in law enforcement from 1987 to 2002 before joining Delegate, and later Senator, John Cosgrove in a variety of roles, including Chief of Staff. Christie is a loving mother and grandmother to 11 beautiful grandchildren. She is also a small business owner who established a catering business and tree farm with her husband Merrill who is a retired law enforcement officer with 31 years experience. Together, Christie and Merrill live in Chesapeake where they enjoy spending time with their children and grandchildren.

When not in Chesapeake, you can find them at their tree farm where they spend time at their shooting range and horseback riding.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for State Senate to continue my work of over 36 years of public service to the people of Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, and the Commonwealth.

What is the most important issue facing Virginia, and what is your position on it?

Most Virginians are struggling to make ends meet as they deal with an unsteady economy and crippling inflation. In the Senate, I will work to cut the red tape that inhibits starting and growing small businesses and reduce taxes for everyday Virginians.

What is the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

Having served 12 years on the Chesapeake School Board, including serving as the Chair, I know that parents across this district are concerned about their children’s education. I will work to ensure that our children are being taught HOW to think, not WHAT to think all the while putting parents back in the drivers seat of their child’s education.

What is your view on Governor Glen Youngkin’s proposal for a 15-week abortion ban with restrictions?

As a mother and grandmother women’s healthcare is extremely important to me and the issue of abortion is one that needs to be handled with the utmost compassion while we work to find a consensus of how to handle this very sensitive topic. I will support the Governor’s 15-week plan.

What legislation would you plan to sponsor in your first year?

With crippling inflation and burdensomes taxes hurting everyday Virginian’s ability to make ends meet, I will put forward tax reform legislation that slows the rate of inflation and allows Virginians to keep more of their hard earned money.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

Campaign contributions are the embodiment of free speech and allow people to choose their representatives by giving to those who support their same shared values. As such, I will never restrict anyone’s first amendment right to free speech.

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree with?

When elected to represent the 19th Senate District I will represent ALL citizens in my district and will value the opinions of every constituent in my district.

In 2020, you posted on Facebook that “the Government has successfully figured out a way to make you believe that COVID-19 is deadly … the test results are not accurate….” and that it was “being done to keep [President Donald] Trump from winning again in 2020.” Do you still agree?

I am focused on the issues at hand in this election. Virginia families are struggling to put food on the table and fuel in their tanks. In 2020, Americans were concerned about the vaccines and government mandates. I will never support government-mandated health orders.

You also have previously wrote, “I never thought I would say this, but, homeschool, or charter schools because public schools are just government-controlled schools… and the money should follow the kids, and parents have no say so.” Will you not support public schools in office?

During COVID, Democrat leadership across the Commonwealth failed our children and jeopardized their future. I will always stand up and fight for the rights of parents and students. We should not require students to attend failing schools simply because of their zip code. I have always believed that we should be funding students, not systems and as State Senator, I will advocate for better opportunities for Virginia students.