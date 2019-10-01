Candidate Profile: Chris Jones (76th District)

Name: Chris Jones

Race: House of Delegates, 76th District

Party: Republican

Website: SChrisJones.com

Biography: Chris Jones was born and raised here in the 76th District. Born in 1958, he grew up in a family of three children with parents Bobby and Barbara Jones, who were active in their community.

Growing up in Chuckatuck, Chris was involved with Little League Baseball, a member of the Chuckatuck Volunteer Fire Department and spent time working for his father, a pharmacist who owned Village Drugs in Chuckatuck.

Chris graduated from John Yeates High school in 1976 and attended Randolph-Macon College where he was a member of the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department and the Ashland Volunteer Rescue Squad. Following in his dad’s footsteps, Chris attended the Medical College of Virginia to become a pharmacist graduating in 1982. He owned and operated Bennett’s Creek Pharmacy from 1985 until 2019.

In 1986, Chris began his first term on the Suffolk City Council where he represented the Chuckatuck Borough until 1998. While on council he served two terms as Vice Mayor, from 1986-1990 and served two terms as mayor from 1992-1996. In 1997, he was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates by the residents of the 76th District.

In Richmond, Chris serves on three Standing Committees in the House of Delegates, Privileges and Elections (since 1998), Appropriations (since 2002), and Rules (since 2012). In 2014, Chris was tapped as Chairman of the House Appropriations committee, where he provides a strong, common-sense voice for the hard-working citizens of the Commonwealth.

Chris and his wife Karen have one daughter, Kaitlin, who is a graduate of the College of William and Mary.

Why should residents re-elect you to the Virginia House of Delegates?

Fiscally responsible leadership has always been my focus and approach in representing not only the citizens of the 76th District but the Commonwealth as a whole. Serving as Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee provides me the opportunity to have a perspective and understanding how critically important the Commonwealth must maintain its balanced budget. The residents of Suffolk and Chesapeake deserve this type of leadership.

What is the biggest issue facing your district, and how do you plan to address it?

Jobs and the economy continue to be at the forefront., followed closely by healthcare accessibility and affordability. We must continue to invest in the economic future and well-being of the citizens of the 76th and our Commonwealth. These investments have resulted in such areas as increased teacher pay, increased funding for higher education financial aid and holding down tuition rates. I will continue to support legislation to help lower health care cost, improve transparency and address the mental health issues of our community.

What was the most important vote taken in the General Assembly in 2019, and why?

House Bill 1700, the Commonwealth’s Budget Bill, passed during the 2019 session of the Virginia General Assembly resulted in the most significant tax relief plan in at least 15 years and the second largest tax cut in Virginia history. As patron of House Bill 1700, I supported this tax relief package which provides refunds to taxpayers and increases the standard deduction. Also included in House Bill 1700 was additional dollars deposited in the Revenue Reserve Fund. Again, a very responsible long-term approach to the Commonwealth’s finances and overall economic outlook.