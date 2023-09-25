Charlena Jones is a Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 100. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Charlena Jones

Age: 45

Race: Virginia House of Delegates, District 100

Party: Democratic

Website: jones4delegate.com

Biography: Charlena was born and raised on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. She is a mother, grandmother, businesswoman, author, school board member, and servant leader residing in Northampton County. Charlena’s Christian faith has been central in her life. She has devoted her time to representing and serving her community.

Charlena has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and General Management with a minor in Human Services. She is also a Qualified Mental Health Professional (QMHP) who has served people with serious mental health conditions for almost 20 years.

As a member of the House of Delegates, Charlena will listen to, advocate for, and help you find solutions to your most pressing problems.

She was the first African American to chair the Northampton County School Board. She successfully secured policies to fairly compensate teachers for their years of experience and advocated for support staff pay raises sooner than the state’s 2024 minimum wage increase deadline.

As school board chairwoman, Charlena initiated the strategic planning for the TECH Center (QUEST), an alternative education program which transitioned from a punitive to a restorative approach.

As PTA President at Kiptopeke Elementary School, Charlena changed the PTA’s focus from fundraising to legislative advocacy which earned the PTA recognition as a PTA Recognized School of Excellence.

As a member of the Northampton County Education Foundation, Charlena successfully co-founded an ad hoc committee of Northampton High School Alumni which secured hotspots and funds to support the student’s remote education during COVID-19 pandemic.

As co-chair of the Eastern Shore Healthy Communities Poverty Workgroup, Charlena supported solutions to lift community members out of poverty.

As member of the Eastern Shore Healthy Community Trauma-Informed Workgroup, Charlena helped organizations understand trauma and supported creating resilient and trauma-informed environments.

As president of parent engagement initiatives with the Head Start program in Northampton County, Charlena raised funds so every child could attend an all-day, free of charge field trip, relieving the financial burden on low income families.

Charlena Jones is a candidate whose life experiences, dedication, and passion for the community’s welfare make her an exceptional choice for House District 100. With her at the helm, you will be represented by someone who truly understands your needs and is committed to making a difference.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for office to help improve the lives of others, to be the people’s voice and support living wages, education, workforce housing, clean air and water, reproductive rights and help ensure that everyone regardless of their lifestyle is treated with dignity and respect.

What is the most important issue facing Virginia, and what is your position on it?

I believe the top issues Virginia is facing are reproductive rights and reducing gun violence. My position is simple. I believe that women should have the right to decide when to give birth, that in some cases abortion is health care and contraceptives should be readily available. I believe that gun violence needs to decreased while respecting the rights of responsible gun owners.

What it the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

My district’s challenges are living wages, reproductive rights, workforce housing and equitable education.

What is your view on Governor Glen Youngkin’s proposal for a 15-week abortion ban with restrictions?

I feel that a woman’s right to give birth is a decision for her, God and her provider. I do not feel that a women’s health care decision should be restricted.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

We have students with serious mental health diagnosis, serious learning disabilities, severe learning loss and a number of serious impacts to learning. I believe our focus should be on equitable education for all students and ensuring that necessary funding is disbursed in rural areas and other localities where most needed. I believe that our focus should be on preparing our students for the workforce, furthering their education/skills, and developing well rounded citizens. Supporting social and emotional health and taking a restorative approach with our students who have behavior problems should also be at the forefront of education. I believe these priorities should be the focus above all else.

What legislation would you plan to sponsor in your first year?

There are many imperative legislations to support. Common sense gun laws, living wages, education and reproductive rights are likely the top legislations I plan to support.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

I believe that each candidate should raise funds for their campaign and that personal funding should not be allowed.

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree with?

A difference in opinion does not automatically equate to wrong or enemy. Respect and transparency are two of my values and key expectations. I will still value constituents with whom I disagree with by listening to their concerns, understanding their why, sharing their concerns as deemed necessary and remaining transparent and respectful.