Candidate Profile: Cazel Levine (4th District)

A primary election is scheduled for June 23, 2020 in Virginia. This election will determine which candidates will be on the ballot during the Nov. 3, 2020 election for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for this election is Tuesday, June 16. To see who is on your ballot, click here.

Name: Cazel Levine

Race: U.S. House of Representatives, 4th District

Party: Democratic

Website: www.cazelforcongress.com

Biography: Cazel Levine worked as a federal government executive for 30 years, including working with the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Interior in the Bureau of Land Management. She is also a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of America.

Cazel studied at Virginia State University where she got experience working on political campaigns, running voter registration drives, and canvassing neighborhoods for many issues, including the Clean Water Act.

