Cat A. Porterfield is a Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 99. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

She is running against Anne Ferrell Tata.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Cat A. Porterfield

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 99

Party: Democratic

Why are you running for this office?

I’m running because Virginia has a rich history of progress and inclusivity, and I refuse to sit on the sidelines and watch as dangerous extremists try to shove us back in time. I also reflect the demographic/socioeconomic background of the average Virginia Beach citizen. That’s true representative leadership. Like the majority of people in my district, I am impacted by issues such as the lack of affordable housing, quality public education, and affordable and accessible healthcare. When you have experienced financial struggle, you are more able to represent the majority. As a former journalist, editor, and newspaper publisher, I bring a particular set of skills, among them – clarity in communication. I have the ability to quickly cut through the nonsense and get to the bottom of an issue. I honed this skill working with elected officials, can speak their language, and will get things done in Richmond for my district.

What is the most important issue facing Virginia, and what is your position on it?

Right now it’s the preservation of reproductive rights. It shouldn’t be, but it is. We are dangerously close to losing this right based on a minority belief system. I was protected by Roe V. Wade for my entire reproductive life. But my adult daughters and granddaughter lost that protection. We can’t lose this protection in Virginia. And it’s the first thing they will do if they gain control.

This is not a political issue – but extreme religious zealots, with the assistance of the Republican party, have successfully made it one. Any decision for reproductive care needs to be strictly between a healthcare provider and their patient. Any legislator who wishes to control the reproductive rights of women is a legislator we should be watching with concern.

What is the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

Flooding and sea level rise are an existential threat to Virginia Beach, particularly in my coastal district. I want to be a hero for the preservation of green space, old-growth trees, critical wetlands, and accessible ocean views. I’d like to see Virginians rewarded for decisions about their property that benefit us all, like un-paving driveways and patios in favor of natural materials or paving that allows water to pass through. I will fight environmentally unfriendly development and work to find ways to hold those developers who have created flooding issues or injured wetlands responsible for fixing it. I can safely say this because I have a track record of having the courage and curiosity necessary to dig in and get the work done. And I don’t have any developer friends I’ve promised any favors to.

What is your view on Governor Glen Youngkin’s proposal for a 15-week abortion ban with restrictions?

I think it’s nonsense. The governor has already been caught telling pro-life voters that if he can keep the House and flip the Senate he will “gleefully” sign an abortion ban. His new 15-week stance is simply to help him accomplish this by fooling moderate voters. We can’t trust that he’s telling the truth.

An abortion performed within the first 15 weeks is usually an elective abortion – a woman making the decision to not become a mother. These are really the abortions that pro-lifers want outlawed. Later-term abortion decisions are generally made by a woman who wants to be a mother – who has maybe even picked out a name for her baby. Regardless of when a woman makes this decision, it is almost always based on her own terrible circumstances. These decisions are not for legislators to make.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

My journalism career took me from a simple beat reporter to publisher of one of the oldest papers on the Eastern Shore – but my specialty was education. I embedded myself in the schools telling the stories of teachers and students. I watched what damage legislation like NCLB did to our educators and our kids. I’ve seen many a charter school fail leaving families struggling to figure out the next step. Public schools are magical spaces that deserve the time, attention, and support of our communities and that starts with local elected officials. Let’s give our students AND their teachers everything – and by everything I mean MONEY – so we can secure their success. Let’s be partners with our teachers in helping our kids learn how to be responsible, productive citizens instead of learning how to be a test score. This current climate in our schools has cost us great teachers and also deterred those who might have chosen the profession.

Virginia Republicans are pushing hard with parental choice as a means to dismantle public education. But what’s important for parents to understand – is that School Choice and Parental choice aren’t in agreement. There is no parental choice with privatized education. The school has the ultimate choice of whether to allow your child to attend. So, those children who had educational plans, behavioral issues, or test scores below what the school desires – are these private or charter schools going to accept them? And if your child isn’t getting the services they could count on in public schools. Where do you turn? Dismantling public education is the literal opposite of a solution.

What legislation would you plan to sponsor in your first year?

Shield laws for journalists & anti-SLAPP protections for citizens. I know there has been an effort in recent years to get these shield laws in place – I believe Del. Danica Roem is working on that. I’d like to be a part of making that happen. We can’t have transparency if journalists can’t share what they know for fear of being sued or jailed.

Va’s defamation laws favor the plaintiff to such a point that we have become a destination for defamation cases. Our courts are busy enough and many of these cases, particularly SLAPP cases (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) need to be stopped. It’s like if you can’t afford a lawyer, you can’t afford a voice. Opinions are seemingly reserved for the haves while the have-nots have to live in fear of saying something that offends a public official. Seems pretty un-American.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

This absolutely needs to change. Our current Wild, Wild West approach to campaign contributions has allowed an energy monopoly like Dominion Power to essentially buy seats in our House and Senate, while Virginians pay some of the highest electric costs in the country. I’d like to see more Virginians dig into campaign finance through the Virginia Public Access Project. Corporate and special interests with their big dollar donations are essentially sponsoring legislators much like companies sponsor NASCAR drivers. Once more citizens have their eyes opened to what’s truly happening in these elections, I hope there will be enough public outcry to finally get something done about it.

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree with?

Everybody’s voice matters and we have to meet people where they are. It’s the American way. Issues affect us all in different ways and I respect that and will be a representative for all my constituents, not just those who agree with me. Civil discourse is at the heart of Democracy.

In recent years, controversy has emerged over Virginia Beach state lawmakers pushing forward legislation against city wishes. What will your relationship be like with City of Virginia Beach leadership?

If this question is referring to our new 10-1 voting system, it’s important to point out that “city wishes” were determined by a judge to be in violation of the Voting Rights Act. I’m going to support voter rights, always. Aside from this issue, I envision myself having a great relationship with our city leaders and look forward to sharing ideas and actions that will help move our city into the future.