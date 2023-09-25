Carol Peterson is a candidate for one of two seats on Elizabeth City City Council representing Ward 2. Her name will appear on the ballot on October 10, 2023.

Peterson has three other opponents, the top two vote-getters will get seated.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Carol Peterson

Age: 58

Race: Elizabeth City City Council Ward 2

Party: Independent

Website: Votecarolpeterson.com

Biography: I was born and raised in the Tidewater area. I moved to Elizabeth City in 2013. I am an admissions/marketing director for an assisted living/memory care community here in Elizabeth City. I have 35 years of business experience, 25 of those years in human resource management. I studied business administration and administration of justice at Tidewater Community College in Virginia. I am an ambassador for the Elizabeth City Chamber of Commerce.

Why are you running for this office?

I love my city and it’s people. I am invested in this city and I want to give back to the community.

What is the most important issue facing the community, and what is your position on it?

We need to get tougher on crime. Criminals must be held accountable for their actions. Our youth need more resources to keep them off the streets.

What is the top challenge facing your constituents, and how would you address it?

Another issue is the city’s financial problems. More work needs to be done to get our finance department properly staffed so these problems can be corrected.

How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree?

We have to respect one another whether we agree or disagree. Everyone has a voice and deserves to be heard.