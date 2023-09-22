Cameron P. Boone is a candidate for James City County Commissioner of Revenue. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Boone is running against Richard W. Bradshaw.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar's office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

