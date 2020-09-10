Candidate Profile: Cal Cunningham (NC Senate)

Cal Cunningham is the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in North Carolina. The Congressional election is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2020.

He is facing Republican incumbent Thom Tillis, Constitution Party candidate Kevin Hayes, and Libertarian candidate Shannon Bray.

Name: Cal Cunningham

Race: U.S. Senate

Party: Democrat

Website: calfornc.com

Biography: Cal Cunningham attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for both is undergraduate and law degrees. He was elected to the North Carolina Senate when he was 27 years old. He joined the U.S. Army Reserves after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and continues to serve as a reservist. He has done three active duty tours, including time in Iraq and Afghanistan.

