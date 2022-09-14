C. Jeff Bunn is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

Name: C. Jeff Bunn

Race: Chesapeake City Council

Biography: I retired with over 37 years from the city of Chesapeake serving in two departments: Parks, Recreation, and Tourism and Economic Development. I am a realtor. I was first appointed to the Chesapeake School Board in 2006, then elected in 2008, 2012, and 2016. I was elected to vice chairman and then chairman of the board. I served on the Governor’s School for the Arts Regional Board and was also elected vice chairman. I am a graduate of Great Bridge High School and attended Tidewater Community College. I also earned my TMP (tourism meeting professional) from the Southeast Tourism Marketing College.

Why should residents elect you to City Council?

My service as a city employee has given me years of the experience listening to our citizens and businesses and assisting them in achieving their goals. Also, my service on the Chesapeake School Board helped me see how very important it is be able to work well with others to develop positive policies. As a lifetime resident of the city, I have strong ties to the community and have been involved with several civic and community organizations.

What are the top three priorities you would tackle if elected?

I will work to ensure the quality of life in Chesapeake meets the expectations of our citizens by supporting public safety, schools, and economic development. It starts with having a safe city, safe schools, and safe neighborhoods. Supporting our public safety and giving them the tools to be successful is critical to our success. In addition, I will promote a quality education by supporting our students, teachers, and staff. My experience working in the Department of Economic Development showed me the importance of attracting new businesses to our city. Achieving these goals will come from working with council to fund, develop and set policies to make Chesapeake the best it can be.

What are the most pressing economic issue facing your community, and how would you address it?

Keeping Chesapeake affordable for all citizens by increasing our business tax base to help relieve the financial burdens on homeowners.

What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

Listening to our citizens I hear their concerns about road maintenance, traffic, drainage, and recycling. I would work with other council members on prioritizing funding and addressing these critical needs.

How is gun violence impacting your community and how do you plan to address gun violence?

Gun violence is an issue in every part of our country. It will take a compensative approach with law enforcement, critical prosecution, and community involvement to begin finding a solution. We must recruit and retain law enforcement personnel and give them the resources to be successful.

As a former city employee with the Department of Parks and Recreation, I was able to connect youth and families with positive ways to spend their time and keeping them away from negative influences. In addition, setting up a neighborhood watch or a community patrol that works in collaboration with the police department is also a great way to increase community safety.