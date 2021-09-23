Candidate Profile: C.E. “Cliff” Hayes (District 77)

C.E. “Cliff” Hayes is the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 77. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.

Candidate: C.E. “Cliff” Hayes

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 77

Party: Democratic

Website: cliffhayes.com

Biography: Del. Cliff Hayes was elected to represent the 77th District in the Virginia House of Delegates in 2016. Hayes was born in Chesapeake and grew up in the South Norfolk neighborhood. He attended Oscar Smith High School, and was later inducted into the Tiger Athletic Hall of Fame. He earned a degree in management computer information systems from Norfolk State University, where he also played basketball. He’s spent nearly 30 years working in technology, public policy, and management.

