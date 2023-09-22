Brett J. Higginbotham is a candidate for the York County School Board, District 2. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Higginbotham is running against Zoran Pajevic.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.