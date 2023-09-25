Bonita Grace Anthony is a Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 92. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

She is running against Republican candidate Michael L. Durig.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Bonita Grace Anthony

Age: 55

Race: Virginia House of Delegates, District 92

Party: Democratic

Website: www.bonitaforva.com

Biography: Bonita Anthony was born and raised in Norfolk with deep ancestral roots in Chesapeake and throughout the 92nd District. She has educated children from pre-K through

university and is a trusted leader in education policy and student success. Bonita is an

engineer and built aviation infrastructure up and down the East Coast. She hails from a

proud union family. She pioneered innovative civic engagement programs through her

church and STEM education programs in many Hampton Roads school districts to

encourage students from our community to engage with these professions. Bonita

understood that we needed someone to stand up against regressive legislation and fight

for our fundamental human rights. After the SCOTUS opinion leak on Dobbs, she filed

to run for the open seat in the new 92nd House District. Bonita has spent a lifetime of

service to and in her community and is running to continue serving the community that

raised her.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for House of Delegates because I am deeply concerned about efforts to

restrict abortion access, the General Assembly’s inability to fully fund public education,

environmental justice initiatives, and our community’s need for infrastructure to ensure

better transportation, affordable housing, and food security. I have been actively

involved in community-level efforts to create a better life for all our district residents and

look forward to taking what I have learned to the House of Delegates.

What is the most important issue facing Virginia, and what is your position on it?

Virginia is the last state in the South where abortion is legal, and it is critical for

comprehensive healthcare that we keep Virginia pro-choice. Many people have

abortions – some for personal and others for medical reasons – and the governor’s

proposed ban would harm people. For instance, if a person had a “silent miscarriage”

where their pregnancy is no longer viable, usually because there is no heartbeat, but a

person’s body holds onto the pregnancy, under the governor’s ban, that person would

not be able to access an abortion until it became a health emergency. This is not an

issue that should be legislated, but one that should be between a person and their

doctor.

What is the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

The 92nd House District is a diverse and growing community. One of our biggest

challenges is a need for access to essential resources, including comprehensive

healthcare, caregiver resources, fully funded schools, healthy food, safe homes, and

more. We need a comprehensive plan in Virginia to ensure that these needs are met

across the Commonwealth, and we can address some of these issues through budget

amendments.

What is your view on Governor Glen Youngkin’s proposal for a 15-week abortion ban with restrictions?

The governor’s proposed ban on abortion in Virginia is a ban, and voters recognize this.

I am firmly against the government regulating healthcare decisions that should be

between a person and their doctor.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

I am outraged that a Republican-controlled Virginia Board of Education proposed

educational standards that failed to discuss even the contributions of Martin Luther

King, Jr., and other civil rights leaders. Republican efforts to ban books using faux

outrage at books not found in elementary or even middle school libraries or embedded

in the curriculum at those levels are appalling. Public education is for all people – it is a

civil right – and we need to get these “Florida-style” agenda items out of Virginia’s

education system.

What legislation would you plan to sponsor in your first year?

I will support comprehensive healthcare with protections for abortion access, voting

rights, caregiver funding and resources, and infrastructure improvements in my first

year. I passionately believe that constituents’ voices should be heard, and constituents

will drive my legislative agenda.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

Virginia needs campaign finance reform to limit campaign contributions and review who

can donate to campaigns.

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree with?

I have always respected everyone and worked hard to find common ground, even when

disagreeing. I will extend the same respect and value to all constituents, as they are not

just the people I represent but also my neighbors.

Last session, legislation to help develop an arena in Norfolk was killed, with blame behind placed on the untransparent nature of Norfolk Government. How will you interact with Norfolk City Government to make sure more opportunities aren’t lost?

All government operations should be as transparent as possible without violating

individual privacy. I am already conversing with local elected officials in Norfolk and

Chesapeake to ensure a strong working relationship. I look forward to working together

to make our community the best place to live for all residents!