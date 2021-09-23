Candidate Profile: Benjamin Siff (District 92)

Benjamin Siff is the Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 92.

Benjamin Siff is the Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 92. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.

Website: siff4va.com

Biography: Benjamin Siff is a Hampton native and a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He enjoys jazz and plays the trumpet.

