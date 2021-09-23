Candidate Profile: Benjamin Siff (District 92)

Benjamin Siff is the Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 92. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.
Candidate: Benjamin Siff
Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 92
Party: Republican
Website: siff4va.com
Biography: Benjamin Siff is a Hampton native and a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He enjoys jazz and plays the trumpet.
WAVY-TV 10 emailed each candidate five questions and told them their answers to those questions would be published on our website in their candidate profile. We have not received a response to our questions from this candidate. If we receive a response prior to the Nov. 2 election, we will update this profile with the candidate’s responses