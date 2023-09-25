Barbara Ann Baxter is a candidate for the Elizabeth City Council 4th Ward. Her name will appear on the ballot on October 10, 2023.

There are four candidates running for two open seats.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Barbara Ann Baxter

Race: Elizabeth City Council 4th Ward

Biography: Mother of two, degree in General Education & pending Criminal Justice Specialization in Forensic Science, Previous job title Pharmacy Technician. Incumbent of City Council of City of Elizabeth City 4th Ward. Resident of the Ward I’m running in for over 30 years. Advocate for my community over ten years prior to City Council.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running again for this office because there is work still need to be done. I am consistent and I am about action! I am the epitome of change and have done a lot in just a year on council such as bringing about House Bill 595 with the prestigious work of our Representative Bill Ward. I want to continue to make history and to continue to push our community forward with public health safety, help build the economy, restore infrastructure, inspire and insure the safety and well being for all the citizens and so much more.

What is the most important issue facing the community, and what is your position on it?

So many important issues our community is facing if I had to narrow it down to three things, it would be infrastructure, subpar housing, gun violence. My position on these issues is to change the narrative and to help aid in anyway possible. I’m always up for a challenge.

What it the top challenge facing your constituents, and how would you address it?

The top challenge facing my constituents is subpar housing, and how I am addressing is pushing forward HB595. Which is still being worked out in the house as we speak just some logistics. in the meantime, the city will have to use code enforcement and minimal housing statues to regulate the problem.

How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree?

How I value constituents and politicians if it comes a time of disagreement, I respect everyone’s opinion, and try to work it out a better way to where we all can come into agreement. Respect goes a long way and having a listening ear.