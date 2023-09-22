Anthony W “Tony” Goodwin is a candidate for Virginia Senate – District 18. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

He is running against Sen. L. Louise Lucas, who has been a member of the Virginia Senate since 1992.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Anthony W “Tony” Goodwin

Age: 50

Race: Virginia Senate – District 18

Website: https://agoodwinforportsmouth.com/

Biography: I am a lifelong resident of Hampton Roads. Growing up between Western Branch of Chesapeake to Virginia Beach I moved back to Portsmouth when I married my wife Elizabeth in 2000. We have a young daughter that is a junior at Churchland High School. As a commercial real estate broker and the owner of a small business I know what it takes to support economic development.

Why are you running for this office?

The opportunity to serve district 18 in Richmond allows me to be the voice of the people that they can be proud of. I will stand up for them on making our economy work between Portsmouth and Chesapeake. In addition as a parent I know the importance of good education and the power that parents have a seat at the table. I know, I can provide solutions to this crime epidemic that we have going on in our communities. This should never be political but true common sense.

What is the most important issue facing Virginia, and what is your position on it?

Making sure parents are involved and in control of their child’s education. Working hard to offer quality education choices for all students and making lifelong learning a priority.

What is the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

Crime on one side of the district but bleeding into the other side now. We need to make sure police and prosecutors have the tools to do their jobs and then retaining the finest law enforcement teams across the state.

What is your view on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposal for a 15-week abortion ban with restrictions?

The answer is yes, as long as the circumstances are a part of conversation. As a father where that situation could have possibly happened to us due to health concerns for my wife’s well being at only five and a half weeks early, I’m thankful that we, with our doctor, had that option. Thank God though, that choice did not have to be made.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

Just like government overreach. The government needs to get out of the way of what a parent or guardian needs to do and raise that child until he or she becomes an adult.

What legislation would you plan to sponsor in your first year?

Common Sense crime prevention tools. In addition we need to play a more active roll in developing more sustainable funding for aging and inefficient infrastructure.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

As a newcomer candidate, I can’t speak from experience but what I can say is that if a candidate takes large contributions from donors with expectations to be in favor, then that should be looked into.

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree with?

Let’s face it the American political system is like a pendulum and if it swings one way then naturally it has to swing the opposite way just as far. That being said, I need to be part of those leaders willing to slow it down to be more in the middle so we can get things done for the people. Walls are not working!