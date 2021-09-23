Candidate Profile: Anne Ferrell Tata (District 82)

Anne Ferrell Tata is the Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 82. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.

Candidate: Anne Ferrell Tata

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 82

Party: Republican

Website: teamtata.org

Biography: Anne Ferrell Tata and her husband, former U.S. Naval Officer Bob Tata, raised their four children right here in Virginia Beach. She understands the importance of plentiful job opportunities and pro-business policies that make this region’s economic engine thrive.

As the daughter of a U.S. Army Chaplain and a schoolteacher, Tata knows the importance of high academic standards in our schools and will promote the safe quality of life in Virginia Beach by supporting law enforcement in their efforts to keep us all safe.

Why should Virginians elect you to the Virginia House of Delegates?

Public service is in our family’s DNA, and our community connections are strong. We’ve been campaigning door-to-door since spring, and we love Virginia Beach for the military, for the small businesses, for our schools. Virginia Beach is the smallest big city around. I want to represent you, share your voice with delegates from across Virginia, and fight for lower taxes, higher academic standards, and safe neighborhoods.

What do you hope to accomplish, if elected?

If every day I can help one person, I’ll know I was successful.

What is the most important issue facing your district, and what is your position on it?

By far, the most pressing issue is the battering our citizens and businesses have taken over the past year-and-a-half due to COVID-19 and the shutdowns. So many businesses have been crushed and jobs lost, and people have still not economically recovered. That’s why I support eliminating the grocery tax — a tax that Virginia is one of only 13 states to impose, and the only state on the East Coast, as well. People need relief and with the large revenue surpluses the state has, now is the time.

What is your position on Virginia’s overall response to the coronavirus pandemic, and what might you have done differently?

I think the Virginia General Assembly refused to rein in the governor for his executive orders. Virtual education was a disaster, and all studies have shown that our children are far behind because of it. His restrictions on businesses were haphazard, shutting down the beaches and restaurants while other businesses had lines of customers. As a delegate, I would vote to have the governor’s executive orders come to the Virginia General Assembly for review after a period of time.

What are the top three issues created by the coronavirus pandemic in your district, and how would you plan to address them?

Education was hurt by the government’s reaction to COVID-19, and I think we should elect people who understand that teachers and students need to be in a classroom for the best learning, and that virtual classrooms will not work, especially for younger students. Our small businesses and resort economy was decimated by these shutdowns. I think we know that outdoor activities and surface transmission are not how the virus spreads easily, and I will fight government actions to force everyone back into their homes again. I also am a strong supporter of our police and the actions the Democratic majority in Richmond took to put criminals first and victims last must be stopped.