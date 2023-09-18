Angelia Williams Graves is a Democratic candidate for Virginia Senate, District 21. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Graves is running against Giovanni Dolmo.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Angelia Williams Graves

Age: 51

Race: Virginia Senate, District 21

Party: Democratic

Website: angeliawilliamsgraves.com

Biography: Born and raised in Norfolk, Virginia, with a father who was a pastor and a mother who was a school teacher & missionary, Angelia (pronounced Angela) was raised with values grounded in faith and service to others. Angelia’s work in public service spans over more than two decades. She is a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy and Booker T. Washington High School. She holds an Associate of Science degree from Tidewater Community College in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Business with a concentration in Marketing, from Old Dominion University. Angelia is also a graduate of the Sorensen Institute of Political Leadership at the University of Virginia. She is the Principal Broker and Owner of Homes by Angelia Realty & Property Management Company, a small real estate firm located in Norfolk, VA. Her public service began when she started as an employee for the City of Norfolk in 2001. After being appointed to the Norfolk Public Libraries Board of Trustees, Angelia went on to be elected as a member of Norfolk’s City Council in 2010 in a special election. From there, she was then appointed as Vice-Mayor of the City of Norfolk from 2014 to 2016. In 2021, Angelia was elected to the Virginia General Assembly’s House of Delegates, representing the 90th district.

Why are you running for this office?

I’m running for the State Senate to continue to serve my community and make Norfolk the best place to live, work, and raise a family. There are a lot of critical issues at stake in this election that will shape the future of the Commonwealth for decades to come. I want to be a part of making sure it gets done right. From ensuring bodily autonomy for women, to funding public education in a meaningful way, to working to reduce crime and gun violence, tackling the climate crisis and creating an economy that works for everyone; this election is our moment in history. Hard working Virginians are struggling right now and unsure about the future. It’s the job of elected leaders in the Commonwealth to construct a future for Virginia we can all be proud of and be successful in. I believe I have the necessary skills and relationships at every level of Government to be effective in the Virginia State Senate.

What is the most important issue facing Virginia, and what is your position on it?

Make no mistake about it, a woman’s right to choose along with reproductive freedoms are on the ballot in Virginia this November. If Republicans win majorities in the House and Senate they will undoubtedly move to ban abortion access in the Commonwealth, jeopardizing the lives of women and girls across Virginia. My belief is simple: women are capable of making their own healthcare and family planning decisions and don’t need politicians to interfere with any of those most personal decisions.

What is the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

Gun violence in our community is the top challenge facing my district. We wake up every day to a news story about someone being shot or killed. This has to stop. We need common sense gun legislation, we need to fund intervention programs and work with the police and local nonprofit organizations to reduce gun violence. Too many young people are dying before they reach their full life’s potential and that is unacceptable.

What is your view on Governor Glen Youngkin’s proposal for a 15-week abortion ban with restrictions?

I fully reject that proposal and any proposal to restrict the current law in Virginia. Governor Youngkin is not a doctor but he sure is pretending to be one. A politician is the last person who should be dictating health care decisions to women. Women are smart, and fully capable of making decisions for themselves regarding their bodies, their health and their reproductive options.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

It’s sad and unfortunate. Public education is the great equalizer in our country. We should want every child to have access to a world-class education no matter their zip code. Politicization of education is not only doing real harm to the public education system but to our kids as well. Teachers are leaving the profession because they are being attacked and demonized for educating children. Governor Youngkins started this nonsense when he used it as a wedge issue in his 2021 election. He could put a stop to it if he wanted, but instead he’d rather play politics at the expense of our hard working educators and our kids.

What legislation would you plan to sponsor in your first year?

My office is in the process of developing legislation for the upcoming 2024 session. I am willing to sign onto legislation codifying abortion access in Virginia. I am working to address gun violence by introducing common sense gun safety legislation. I am also working with local unions to address how the Commonwealth can best support them through legislation. I will work to strengthen our public schools, raise teacher pay, making sure that Virginia’s public schools continue to be the best in the nation.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

I would be open to having a discussion about campaign finance reform.

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree with?

Coming from City Council, where party didn’t matter, I have always had an open door policy to speak with and help anyone in my district. I’m always willing to have a conversation and to find common ground because I firmly believe there is much more that unites us than divides us.

Last session, legislation to help develop an arena in Norfolk was killed with blame behind placed on the untransparent nature of Norfolk Government. How will you interact with Norfolk City Government to make sure more opportunities aren’t lost?

I have a strong working relationship with our local government and will continue to have one. As a former Norfolk City Councilor, I’m always available to work in concert with the City to make sure Norfolk is the best place for folks to live, work, and raise a family. My office also works hard to engage with the public year round on issues in the General Assembly; that will continue when I go to the Senate of Virginia.