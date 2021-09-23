Candidate Profile: Angelia Williams Graves (District 90)

Angelia Williams Graves is the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 90. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.

Candidate: Angelia Williams Graves

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 90

Party: Democratic

Website: angeliawilliamsgraves.com

Biography: Del. Angelia Williams Graves was elected to represent the 90th District in the Virginia House of Delegates during a special election in January 2021. She serves on several committees, including public safety, counties, cities, and towns, and agriculture Chesapeake and natural resources. Previously, she served on Norfolk City Council for 10 years. She also served as Norfolk vice mayor from 2013 until 2016.

WAVY-TV 10 emailed each candidate five questions and told them their answers to those questions would be published on our website in their candidate profile. We have not received a response to our questions from this candidate. If we receive a response prior to the Nov. 2 election, we will update this profile wi.th the candidate’s responses