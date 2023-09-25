Amanda E. Batten is a Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 71. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Batten is running against Jessica L. Anderson.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Amanda E. Batten

Age: 44

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 71

Party: Republican

Website: www.amandabatten.com

Biography: First elected in 2019, Delegate Amanda Batten currently serves as Majority Caucus Chair in the Virginia House of Delegates. She is a member of the House Commerce and Energy, House Rules, House Education, and House Public Safety Committees. Amanda also serves on the

Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation Board of Trustees, the Commission on Civic Education, the

Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission, the Online Virginia Network

Authority, and the Governor’s Aerospace Advisory Council. Prior to her election, Amanda

worked as a legislative aide for members of the General Assembly. She resides in Toano with

her husband, Rick, and has one adult son and three adult stepdaughters. Amanda is a James City

County Ruritan member and a board member of the Colonial Virginia Council of the Boy Scouts

of America.

Why are you running for this office?

I take seriously the privilege of participating in our representative democracy. Over the course of

the past fifteen years, my political volunteerism evolved into a vocation, thereby affording me

the privilege of working with local residents and stakeholders to address the challenges and

opportunities facing our region. I know firsthand the issues affecting the district, and I look

forward to continuing to serve constituents and champion commonsense solutions.

What is the most important issue facing Virginia, and what is your position on it?

Pandemic-induced learning loss poses a grave challenge to our Commonwealth. Ensuring that

students are reading and achieving math competency is critical to the future success of our

nation, and we must pursue every option—and seek innovative solutions—to tackle this

challenge. Science-based reading instruction will be critical to this outcome, and I look forward

to expanding Virginia’s literacy programs.

What it the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

As I speak with constituents, the high cost of living is constantly mentioned. I will work to

carefully assess the costs—both hidden and overt—of each policy to ensure that the price is not

simply passed along to consumers. For example, a substantial percentage of the cost of new

construction is directly tied to regulatory requirements. Similarly, energy bills include a growing

list of fees (known as “riders”) that are the direct result of legislation passed by the General

Assembly. Well-intentioned policies can often place an undue burden on those already facing

financial struggles.

What is your view on Governor Glen Youngkin’s proposal for a 15-week abortion ban with

restrictions?

I believe Virginians can reach consensus on commonsense policies regarding abortion. Most

Virginians oppose late-term abortion and are rightfully appalled by the concept of abortion for

any reason up until the moment of birth. Governor Youngkin’s proposed 15-week restriction

(with exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother after 15 weeks) mirrors many

longstanding European policies. I expect Virginians can use this proposal to begin a reasonable

and science-based policy discussion.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

Virginians expect high academic standards and student proficiency in basic subjects. Every

instructional minute is valuable, and parents rightfully believe the classroom needs to be an

orderly space in which demonstrable academic skills are acquired and measured. Time spent

pursuing partisan or subjective issues detracts from instructional time. The focus and goal must

remain on teaching students how to think—not what to think.

What legislation would you plan to sponsor in your first year?

During my fifth year in office, I plan to reintroduce bipartisan legislation codifying consumer

protections for users of earned wage access (EWA) services. These widely used services allow

workers to access the pay they have earned at work but have not yet received due to the payroll

cycle. No current protections exist in state law, leaving consumers vulnerable to potentially

predatory practices.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

As demonstrated on the federal level, fixed campaign contribution levels shift much of the

spending to outside organizations that have no requirement to disclose donors. I prefer a fully

transparent system wherein all donors (and expenditures) are clearly identified and voters have

the ability to use this information when determine make judgements.

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree?

Disagreement on policy is a feature of our democratic republic; however, every perspective is

unique and valuable. As an elected legislator, I serve and represent all constituents—regardless

of their political affiliation—and consistently act with respect and civility.

Do you think James City County and Williamsburg should continue sharing a school

system or would you help to create two new separate systems?

The decision to either maintain or separate the joint Williamsburg-James City County Public

Schools is currently being studied on the local level. I trust our city and county representatives to

carefully analyze the data and determine the best outcome for students, and I look forward to

working with them throughout the process.