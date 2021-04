Amanda Chase is a Republican candidate for Virginia Governor. Her name will be on the ballot on May 8 during the Republican Party’s unassembled convention.

Candidate: Amanda Chase

Race: Governor

Party: Republican

Website: chaseforva.com

Biography: Amanda Chase is a state senator representing District 11 in the Virginia General Assembly. She is a small business owner who received a bachelors degree from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.