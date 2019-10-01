Candidate Profile: Alex Askew (85th District)

Name: Alex Askew

Race: House of Delegates, 85th District

Party: Democrat

Website: AlexAskew.com

Biography: I was born in Virginia Beach and raised here by my mother, a public school teacher. I came up through the Virginia Beach public education system, including Tallwood High School, before attending Hampton University. After graduating, I worked for nearly seven election cycles on a variety of local, state-wide, and national campaigns and projects.

I now serve as a legislative aide for the Virginia House of Delegates, guiding elected officials towards tangible solutions. I’ve helped craft groundbreaking legislation such as the nationwide Ashanti Alert (a public alert system for missing and endangered adults), Medicaid expansion, affordable housing expansion, and school safety initiatives.

Outside of work, I remain engaged in this community. I am an active member of New Jerusalem Ministries, where I mentor and tutor local youth. I am a founding board member of the New Leaders Council Virginia, as well as a board member for the Democratic Business Alliance of South Hampton Roads and a 2018 graduate of UVA’s Political Leaders Program.

Thank you to the residents of Virginia Beach for being my motivation throughout my life. You have inspired me to fight for affordable healthcare, quality education, economic opportunities, and a safe environment for all of us. Together, we can create positive change for our community.

Why should residents elect you to the Virginia House of Delegates?

The residents of the 85th District should elect me to the Virginia House of Delegates because I was born and raised in Virginia Beach and understand the needs of residents of the district. My experience working in public service at the federal, state, and local levels, coalition building, and grassroots organizing in this district makes me the most qualified to serve the people of the 85th.

What is the biggest issue facing your district, and how do you plan to address it?

The biggest issues facing the residents of the district are the rising cost of the healthcare and prescription drug cost. I will address this by standing up to drug and insurance companies and work to lower prices for our community. Residents of the 85th should not have to choose between their prescriptions or their rent and should be able to see a doctor when they’re sick.

What was the most important vote taken in the Virginia General Assembly in 2019, and why?

The most important vote taken in the Virginia General Assembly in 2019 was the vote to raise teacher pay to 5%. Our teachers are some of the most important members of our society and they deserve to be paid for the work they do and the sacrifices they make to educate our children.