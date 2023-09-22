Albert S. “Sid” Foster is a candidate for Mathews County Sheriff. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Foster is running for an open seat against April. L. Edwards.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited.

Name: Albert S. “Sid” Foster

Age: 54

Race: Mathews County Sheriff

Party: Independent

Website: None

Biography: I am Albert S. “Sid” Foster and I am running for the office of Sheriff. I was born and raised in Mathews County and graduated from Mathews High School in 1987. In October of 2001, I started my career with the Mathews Sheriff’s Office. Over the last two decades, I have held numerous positions throughout the years, most of which have been supervisory. I graduated from the Police Academy in 2002 and began as a patrol deputy, I worked my way through the ranks being promoted to Sergeant and Chief Deputy/Captain under Sheriff Howlett and was ultimately appointed as Sheriff of Mathews County in 2011 until Sheriff-Elect took office in 2012. In 2012, I was assigned a position in the Investigative Unit as a Lieutenant and presently hold the position of Lieutenant of the Patrol Division. I also manage the Federal Alcohol and Speed Grants from DMV, I am the liaison for the TRIAD Program, the liaison for Neighborhood Watch, and the liaison for the Crime Solver’s Program.

During the last two decades, I have received numerous qualifications and trainings to include: Field Training Officer Certification, First Line Supervisor School, The Leadership Institute of the HRCJTA and CNU Leadership Course, Crisis Intervention Team Core Training, Department of Criminal Justice Services Division of Forensic Science “Impression Evidence Workshop and Crime Scene Photography Course Training”, Basic Crime Prevention School, Crime Prevention Specialist Certification, John E. Reid and Associates Child Abuse Investigations Training, Commonwealth of Virginia DWI Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety School, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement Training Program, FBI National Incident Base Reporting System Levels 1 & 2 Training, Crime Solvers “Roles, Relationships and Responsibilities” Training Program, SafetyNet Tracking Systems Instructor and Electronic Search Instructor and Specialist Certification.

On the personal side, I currently reside in Dutton with my wife of 29 years, Patricia and we have two children, Brandon and Ashley. I have been active in the Mathews Community for many years. I am a past member of the Mathews Volunteer Rescue Squad where I served as an EMT/EVOC and past president. I am also a past member of the Mathews Volunteer Fire Department where I served as Secretary of the department. I have been involved, past and present, with coaching the youth in the community through the Mathews Little League, Mathews YMCA, and Mathews High School. I have received numerous awards during my service to the Mathews Community to include the “Squad Person of the Year” in 1999 given by the membership of the Mathews Volunteer Rescue Squad and the “Outstanding Contribution to Law Enforcement Award” in 2016 for my commitment to serving the community in multiple aspects of law enforcement.

Why are you running for this office?

It is my desire to continue serving the Mathews Community and give back as Sheriff of Mathews County. My reason for seeking election to the Office of Sheriff is to help Mathews County remain a better and safer place for all of us who live here, raise families here, or come here to visit. I believe that with my leadership, the men and women of the Mathews Sheriff’s Office can accomplish identified goals in the most efficient and cost-saving way possible. I have goals and objectives for the future of the Mathews Sheriff’s Office and the service it provides to the community. The Office of Sheriff is one of public trust and to serve is an honor and a privilege. Effective law enforcement leaders must possess the desire and ability to recognize deficiencies, make difficult and sometimes unpopular decisions, and accept accountability to effect positive change. This thoughtful type of leadership will consistently enhance professionalism and service to the public.

What is the most important issue facing law enforcement?

I believe the most important issue facing law enforcement today is trying to retain personnel or hiring new personnel for positions that are becoming vacant. Individuals are not wanting to get into the law enforcement field due to the way law enforcement is treated and perceived.

How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree?

I will value them wholeheartedly. We can all agree to disagree. Everyone’s opinions matter and we need to listen to one another and compromise for the best results when facing important issues and making decisions.