Candidate Profile: Al Pisano (NC Governor)

Candidates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Al Pisano is running for North Carolina Governor’s Office.

Al Pisano is the Constitution Party candidate for North Carolina’s governor. The governor election is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2020.

He is facing Republican candidate Dan Forest, Democratic incumbent Roy Cooper, and Libertarian candidate Steven DiFore.

Candidate Name: Al Pisano

Race: N.C. Governor

Party: Constitution

Website: alpisanoforncgovernor.com

WAVY.com Voter Guide

Biography: Al Pisano worked as a police officer with the Charlotte Police Department for 28 years. He retired from the force in April 2018. He helped found the Constitution Party of North Carolina in 2008. It was placed as a political party on the North Carolina ballot in 2018.

Voter Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***