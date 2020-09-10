Candidate Profile: Al Pisano (NC Governor)

Al Pisano is the Constitution Party candidate for North Carolina’s governor. The governor election is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2020.

He is facing Republican candidate Dan Forest, Democratic incumbent Roy Cooper, and Libertarian candidate Steven DiFore.

Candidate Name: Al Pisano

Race: N.C. Governor

Party: Constitution

Website: alpisanoforncgovernor.com

Biography: Al Pisano worked as a police officer with the Charlotte Police Department for 28 years. He retired from the force in April 2018. He helped found the Constitution Party of North Carolina in 2008. It was placed as a political party on the North Carolina ballot in 2018.

Voter Resources