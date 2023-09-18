Aaron R. Rouse is a Democratic candidate for Virginia Senate, District 22. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

He is running against Kevin H. Adams.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Photo courtesy Senate of Virginia

Name: Aaron Rouse

Age: 39

Race: Virginia Senate, District 22

Party: Democratic

Website: rouseforsenate.com

Biography: Senator Aaron R. Rouse is running for re-election in the new State Senate District 22, which includes parts of the cities of Virginia Beach. Aaron was born and raised in Virginia Beach. He attended First Colonial High School and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Rouse was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the 2007 NFL Draft and played for the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals. After retiring from the National Football League, Rouse returned home to Virginia Beach to begin his career in public service. He served as a coach and a mentor before founding Rouse’s House, a nonprofit organization that serves to establish education as the foundation for today’s youth, with a primary goal of exposing youth and families in the community to a broader world of learning. On November 6, 2018, Rouse was elected to the Virginia Council as an at-large member. On January 10, 2023, Senator Rouse was elected to the Virginia State Senate. He enjoys outdoor activities and currently resides in the heart of Virginia Beach with his wife, Virginia Beach Councilwoman Jennifer Valentine-Rouse, and son and daughter.

Why are you running for this office.

I watched my mom raise four kids as a single mother in Virginia Beach. I saw how she cared for her mother in her final months before my grandmother died of breast cancer at age 49. She worked multiple jobs to keep us afloat. And she did it all with unparalleled strength. I remember my mother taking my grandfather across the water to the V.A. Hospital in Hampton. My grandfather was a tough man – a U.S. Army veteran. He taught me three things that have stuck with me every day of my life: Keep God first, Work for everything that you want, and Your word is your bond. We are at a pivotal point in Virginia Beach and our Commonwealth, and now more than ever, leadership matters. I am running for re-election to the State Senate because I understand the challenges families across Virginia Beach are facing and seek to bring a new generation of leadership to the State Senate. Whether it’s continuing our efforts to amplify a woman’s right to choose by fighting for access to contraceptive and abortion care or ensuring that every child has access to the highest quality public education, so much is at stake and it’s critical we keep our Democratic majority in the State Senate

What is the most important issue facing Virginia, and what is your position on it?

In Virginia and across our nation, reproductive freedoms are under attack and access to birth control and abortion are at risk. I firmly believe these incredibly important and private decisions should be made between a woman and her doctor, not politicians. In the Virginia Senate, I will continue to fight back against any effort to restrict reproductive rights and will work to ensure they are protected. There could not be more at stake in this election.

What is the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

The most important issue facing our district is building an economy that works for everyone and not just some. Too many families are struggling to make ends meet and put food on their tables. It is our job as leaders to build sustainable pathways to a stronger economy. We need to do everything from investing in education so we can set young people up for success, to building a strong and skilled workforce, to attracting new jobs and industries to the region. Virginia Beach is teeming with opportunities for growth, and I intend to leverage our assets to create new opportunities for families in every community.

What is your view on Governor Glen Youngkin’s proposal for a 15-week abortion ban with restrictions?

I’ll stand firmly against any efforts to restrict or ban reproductive freedoms and will work to expand access to critical health care. I’m proud to have earned a reputation as a strong presence who fights for issues that impact the people of Virginia Beach, including defending reproductive rights, affordable birth control and the full spectrum of health care. Additionally, I fought back against every attempt to roll back Virginians’ rights. No politician should be involved in Virginian’s personal healthcare decisions. Women have been very loud and clear in Virginia: Don’t touch my rights and freedoms when it comes to making a really tough health care decision.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

Inequities have permeated Virginia’s education system well before the onset of COVID-19, but those inequities worsened during the pandemic and we continue to see certain students falling further and further behind as a result. We must address disrupted learning by equipping schools with additional resources to meet the individual needs of our students. That includes addressing our students’ social and emotional wellbeing by continuing to allocate funding so we can finally lift the cap on support staff. We must protect our students from further disruption and harm and stop the dangerous and divisive attack on public education in Virginia led by Governor Youngkin and my opponent.

What legislation would you plan to sponsor in your first year?

As Senator, I will be focused on building a stronger economy where every person can thrive. That includes everything from investing in education so our youngest community members are in a position to succeed when they graduate, to ensuring students have access to job training so they can obtain critical skills, to finding new and innovative ways to attract businesses and good-paying jobs to the region.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

There are currently no limits on the size of campaign checks, source of campaign checks and very little limits on how the funds can be spent. Thirty-nine states and the federal government have limitations. It is past time for Virginia to catch up and establish clear finance reform.

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree with?

As Senator, I’m willing to work with anyone to deliver results for Virginia Beach and our Commonwealth. In my time on City Council and in the Virginia Senate, I’ve always approach colleagues and constituents with respect and listened to identify areas where we can find common ground. I have a record of being effective, working across the aisle. I am proud that all of my bills this session passed the Senate and advanced to the House of Delegates, the only Senator with a 100% passage before they were sent to the House of Delegates. Two of my bills were passed by both the House of Delegates and the Senate of Virginia and signed into law by Governor Youngkin. We’re all on the same team and I remain committed to moving our Commonwealth forward.

In recent years, controversy has emerged over Virginia Beach state lawmakers pushing forward legislation against city wishes. What will your relationship be like with City of Virginia Beach leadership?

I have a unique perspective in that I’ve had the opportunity to serve on the Virginia Beach City Council before my time as a State Senator. I understand the relationship and partnership that local elected officials must have with the General Assembly delegation in Richmond. I look forward to continuing to work with city leadership and stakeholders to advocate and advance policy in Richmond that will deliver meaningful results for my constituents.