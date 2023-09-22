A. Conrad Bareford, III is a candidate for Mathews County Commonwealth’s Attorney. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Bareford, III is running against T. Marie Walls.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar's office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race.

Name: A. Conrad Bareford, III

Age: 56

Race: Mathews County Commonwealth’s Attorney

Website: https://www.conradbareford.com/

Biography:

Regent School of Law Virginia Beach, Virginia – J.D. 2008

Admitted to practice law in the following courts:

Supreme Court of Virginia where I have argued several cases

Supreme Court of the United States

U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals

U.S. District Court for Eastern Virginia

U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Eastern Virginia

I am a member of the Spring Hill Baptist Church where I serve on the Finance Committee

2023 – Present – Board Member, Mathews Economic Development Authority

2022 – Preset – Member, Mathews Main Street Committee

2009 May – Present – Mathews Lions Club current President

2014 November – Present – Middle Peninsula Bar Association current President

2015 May until 2011 May – Board of Directors, HeadStart Program – serving Mathews, Gloucester, King William, King & Queen, New Kent

I will concentrate on the following problem areas:

Drug presence, School bullying, drugs, and guns in schools and delinquency, Fraud on-line scams, Road safety, and Police training.

Why are you running for this office?

Mathews County is a safe, clean, beautiful area where I have been practicing law for fourteen (14) years. My family, church and civic obligations are here. With extensive criminal trial experience, the respect and trust of law enforcement and legal knowledge that has repeatedly taken me to the Virginia Supreme Court, I possess the skills and knowledge to be effective. The prosecutor is the mechanism of enforcing a the penal code on a population. That must be done with impartial prudence, wisdom and love of the people. I am the perfect choice as Mathews next prosecutor.

What is the most significant issue facing criminal prosecution and what will you do to address it?

Mathews citizens will not have to live in fear of anything. We have a statistically low crime tate which will me maintained. Of utmost first priority to settling the schools down after Covid.

I have witnessed multiple issues of juvenile delinquency in the past year. Having met several times with the new Superintendent and members of the School Board, it will be a focus to address and hopefully redirect the select few issues freeing up the teachers. This will in part be accomplished by personally educating the resource officers, staff and faculty at the schools.

Will you still value constituents and or fellow politicians with whom you disagree?

Every perspective has equal importance. What remains paramount is that everyone is looking for a solution to move forward and not be stuck in the problem. The different political denominations agree on 90% of the issues and are all seeking to improve their world. There are few disagreement when every option and perspective is considered.