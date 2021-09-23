Candidate Profile: A.C. Cordoza (District 91)

A.C. Cordoza is the Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 91. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.

Candidate: A.C. Cordoza

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 91

Party: Republican

Website: cordozaforvirginia.com

Biography: A.C. Cordoza served in the U.S. Air Force for three years before pursuing his education at Thomas Nelson Community College. He works in cybersecurity for Newport News Ship Building. He lives in Hampton and serves as the vice chairman of the Hampton Republican Party.

WAVY-TV 10 emailed each candidate five questions and told them their answers to those questions would be published on our website in their candidate profile. We have not received a response to our questions from this candidate. If we receive a response prior to the Nov. 2 election, we will update this profile with the candidate’s responses