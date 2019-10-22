“Candid with Kara…” and Shelly Simonds

This “Candid with Kara” episode features Shelly Simonds, the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegate’s 94th District.

Learn more about Shelly here.

“Candid with Kara” is a new 10 On Your Side online exclusive initiative. We invited all 2019 Virginia Senate and House of Delegates candidates who are in contested races to do on-camera interviews with WAVY News 10 reporter Kara Dixon and take her along on one of their favorite hobbies. All of the candidates were given an opportunity to share biographical information and were asked the same questions for each episode. Interviews were done with candidates who responded to our request. Candidates who did not respond were contacted multiple times.