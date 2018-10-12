Candidate Profile: W.R. “Bill” Ferguson

Name: W.R. “Bill” Ferguson

Biography: W.R. “Bill” Ferguson has experience in public safety as a police officer and firefighter, as well as a councilman and vice mayor. He is the sound engineer and grounds keeper at Onley Baptist Church.

1. Why should residents elect you as Mayor?

I began serving the town of Onley at the age of 14 when I joined the Volunteer Fire Company and Rose up through the ranks holding nearly every elected office in the company even president for 14 years… as well as assuming the role of fire chief overseeing the rebuilding of the company from an embezzlement crisis and near collapse, all the while responding to a rash of arsons that taxed our resources during this critical time in its existence. When I stepped down as chief after a year-and-a-half there was a financial surplus, balanced budget a strong membership body and a much-needed new ambulance. I have experience as a sworn police officer, and retired as a career firefighter and previous experience as a councilman and vice mayor.. my home Church is Onley Baptist Church where I am sound engineer and grounds keeper… my interest lies in the continued prosperity, success and safety of the town and its citizenry. At this time in my life I believe I can fulfill the role of Mayor in a responsible and productive manner. Onley already is a great place to live, and I believe I bring much to the table to help keep it that way.

2. What is the most pressing issue facing your community, and how would you address that issue?

Public safety in all aspects, and I will do my utmost to see that our police officers have the equipment. training, support and compensation that they deserve. Also that the needs of the citizenry with regards to Fire and EMS Service delivery is adequate as well as other areas of Public safety and wellbeing are maintained to ensure the security of our community.

3. Where do you stand on raising taxes to balance your locality’s budget?

Absolutely not.

4. How will you expand community services to members of your community?

Community Services should be expanded as warranted by the changing needs of the citizens… growth and change is inevitable and the town to be prepared to respond to the changing needs with adequate planning and foresight, being proactive instead of reactive.

5. What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

Regarding infrastructure, a concern of mine is the lack of a municipal water system for fire protection as well as the possibility of the citizens needing affordable water and septic in the event of well failures and other problems in this area. Many people cannot afford as well as the environment cannot sustain in some cases septic systems as well as wells in some cases, the feasibility and affordability of a Municipal Water System should be considered seriously and planned for.