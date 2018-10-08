Candidate Profile: Tony Ambrose

Name: Tony Ambrose

Biography: Tony Ambrose has lived in Windsor for 29 years. He is currently a member of Windsor Town Council.

1. Why should the residents of Windsor re-elect you to Town Council?

I moved from the Outer Banks of North Carolina to Windsor 29 years ago and fell in love with the area. I loved the slower pace of life, the community spirit that dwelled within the Town, and I soon began putting down roots. By joining various civic organizations and a local church, I was able to make many new friends and learn about the history of the Town that I now call home.

I believe that we all have a civic duty to get involved in our community and I am thrilled that we have six candidates running for three positions while there are other communities where no one wishes to get involved. I struggle with thinking that I am better than any of the other candidates, but if you want a person that is a stable member of the community, someone who strives to be as open and honest as possible, and someone who will vote on issues that move the Town forward, I just might be the best choice.

2. What is the most pressing issue facing your community, and how would you address that issue?

The Youth Development Center that is proposed to be located either just outside of Town or just within the Town limits. All the residents I have spoken with are opposed to the facility for a variety of reasons. Since there might not be a pubic hearing for disposing of County property many feel they have no voice. Another concern is the prospect of property being devalued.

I am attempting to address this by requesting the EDA not deed the property to the Commonwealth of Virginia. By ensuring the Board of Supervisors are the ones that make the call to spend the funds at least the citizens of Isle of Wight would have a say in the matter.

3. Where do you stand on raising taxes to balance your locality’s budget?

Raising taxes is not something that any Council member would ever choose to do. Not because of political fallout, but just because we pay taxes as well. Unfortunately, there are times that it is deemed necessary. We recently had to increase the cigarette tax and meals tax due to a reduction in one of the revenue streams and to ensure the Town Center project would be able to provide the much-needed services to the community.

4. How will you expand community services to member of your community?

I would like to see the Town utilize some of the property that it currently owns and transform it into a park where families could go and enjoy themselves. This would also have to include dogs as well since they are now part of our families.

5. What are our community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do I plan to fulfill them?

Depending on where you live you might not agree with my assessment but providing sewer to areas of the Town that currently do not have sewer and drainage are the two biggest infrastructure needs I see Windsor having. Both are expensive to implement, and the County owns and operates the sewage system that is in part of the Town.

Town Council is currently working with county administration and county officials on how best to provide the sewage for parts of town. This will be costly and neither the Town nor the county has the funds to undertake this project now, but we are hopeful that we will be able to find a solution.

Town Council is currently working with an outside vendor to map the Town and propose some reasonable solution. One reason for drainage problems comes from VDOT installing drainage pipes on private property many years ago. Some of those pipes are collapsing and some are impacted with debris at the current time. Working together we should be able to provide some relief.

6. What businesses and industries would you try to attract to your community?

As many other states, cities, and towns have stated: Windsor is open for business. Since I am a rural kind of person, I would like to attract businesses that celebrate rural life. The perfect business would be one that would not require the hustle and bustle to survive. Windsor is a very relaxed community where neighbors know each other, and everyone works hard. Citizens help one another and pitch in when times get a little on the lean side. So, any industry that is looking for a home where there are hard working people and they wish to become a part of the community I would say come on down. In fact, if your business model looks like a Norman Rockwell painting, we just might have a place for you.