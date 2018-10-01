Candidate Profile: Stephanie C. “Cathy” Revell

Name: Stephanie C. “Cathy” Revell

Biography: Cathy Revell is a Portsmouth native who graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. She is a retired nurse who has worked at facilities like Portsmouth General Hospital and Bon Secours Maryview Hospital. She is currently the chair of the Portsmouth Economic Development Authority.

1. Why should residents elect you to City Council?

I am running for City Council to bring honesty, transparency, fiscal responsibility, and accountability to governing in Portsmouth. I have been active in the community for many years. I ran for Council in 2016. I have served on the Portsmouth Department of Behavioral Health Advisory board (2003 – 2009), and was Chair of that Board for three years. I am currently Chair the Economic Development Authority, where we work to support businesses (large and small) to bring living wage jobs to Portsmouth. I serve as Vice-President of the Friends of the Portsmouth Juvenile Court Board of Directors, and sit on the statewide Board of the Virginia Association Free and Charitable Clinics. I am retired from healthcare, where I worked for decades as an RN, a Health Care Administrator, and a Non-profit Executive. I was instrumental in the opening of two small businesses on High Street in Portsmouth, one as a co-owner, and one as an investor. I am a lifelong resident of Portsmouth, and graduated from Portsmouth Public Schools. I now want to bring my skills to Portsmouth City Council in order to move Portsmouth forward.

2. What is the most pressing issue facing your community, and how would you address that issue?

I believe that economic viability is the most pressing issue facing Portsmouth right now. It underpins other pressing issues, because Portsmouth is a cash strapped city with serious problems like poverty, crime, under performing schools and crumbling infrastructure. We cannot address these issues without revenue, and our city is the highest taxed city in the region. This is not sustainable. We must bring businesses large and small to our city, and create living wage jobs for our residents in order to have the needed revenue to improve our schools and make our neighborhoods safer. We need to ramp up efforts to attract and retain businesses. The Economic Development Department needs to collaborate more closely with the business community, local employers (such as NNSY), the schools, and local colleges on workforce development to develop a trained workforce to move into living wage jobs that will move our city forward.

3. Where do you stand on raising taxes to balance your locality’s budget?

As stated above, I believe that strategic economic development is the best way to generate more revenue. We need to scrub our current budget to eliminate any wasteful spending. We cannot keep asking the taxpayers to pay more and more. Before any tax increase is requested, we need to be able to assure the taxpayers that the money we do have is being spent wisely. This means more accountability and transparency in the creation and management of the budget. City Council needs to hold the City Manager accountable for the way in which our money is budgeted and spent. It is Council’s most important function.

4. What’s your plan to reduce crime?

The best way to reduce crime is to attack the underlying problems like poverty, substance abuse, untreated mental health issues, and lack of family structure. Portsmouth is one of the poorest cities in Hampton Roads. We need to concentrate on providing our kids with an education that will prepare them to join the workforce. We need to continue to improve our schools so that families will want to live in Portsmouth and businesses will want to locate here. We need to attract living wage jobs for residents. We need to make sure that services such as mental health and substance abuse treatment are available for all. We need a functioning Social Services to support everyone. The City needs to work collaboratively with non-profits that provide needed services for our communities. We need recreation services in all neighborhoods. Finally, we need to make sure that our police and sheriff’s departments have the needed resources to do their jobs effectively. This multi-pronged approach to reducing crime is what I will advocate as the next City Council member.

5. What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

Portsmouth needs to replace and repair its crumbling infrastructure such as aging water and sewer lines, crumbling roads and bridges, and outdated communication networks. The city recognizes this and is in the midst of a multi-year utilities update project. There is also a plan to repair some of our crumbling bridges, such a the Churchland Bridge. We need to continue to fund these efforts through our CIP budget. We also need to make sure that we keep up to date on communications technology (such as 5G internet connectivity) so that our city will attract and retain businesses that rely on state-of-the-art technology. Judicious use of bonds, tapping into state and federal funds and working collaboratively with public and private entities will help us to fund these projects moving forward.

6. What businesses and industries would you try to attract to your community?

Portsmouth needs to concentrate on industries that support the assets that we have such as the port, the shipyard, and tourist attractions. Companies that warehouse and transport goods that come through our port would provide good paying jobs for our residents. Portsmouth could also do so much more in the area of tourism. We have a great deal of history that we could do a better job of promoting to become a tourist destination. We also need to attract entertainment, shopping, and eateries for all the apartment dwellers downtown. It is sad that the developers of The Greyhound decided not to locate in Portsmouth due to resistance from the Planning Department. That does not help to move our city forward. We need to make the downtown corridor on High Street a thriving small business area that will enhance tourism and offer needed services to residents and visitors alike.