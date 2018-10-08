Candidate Profile: Shannon Glover

Name: Shannon Glover

Biography: Shannon Glover served in the U.S. Navy. He worked at the Portsmouth Naval Medical Center after graduating from the Naval School of Health Sciences. He currently owns Commonwealth Employee Benefits Solutions, Inc., a small business based in Portsmouth that provides human resources consulting for companies.

Website: Shannonglover.com

1. Why Should residents elect you to City Council?

Residents should elect me because of my record of community service and I will bring positive solutions to the challenges we face as a city. As a local businessman and community leader, I will focus my efforts on attracting and retaining businesses in our city and work to increase revenues that will enhance the quality of life for all of our citizens.

2. What is the most pressing issue facing your community, and how would you address that issue?

The most pressing issue is retention and attraction of businesses in our city. I plan to address the issue by working with business, civic, educational and church leaders. I will work with members of city council and our economic development team to create a climate that is welcoming and supportive of all who are investing in making our city a better place to live, work and play.

3. Where do you stand on raising taxes to balance your locality’s budget?

I do not support raising taxes to balance our budget.

4. What’s your plan to reduce crime?

My plan is to work with our city leadership and our police chief to understand our current crime statistics. Next, I want to continue to see our law enforcement team work on community policing strategies that are proven to reduce crime. I will support recreation programs for our children and young people and promote summer jobs programs for our teenagers and young adults.

5. What are you community’s biggest infrastructure needs? And how do you plan to fulfill them?

Our biggest infrastructure needs are improving the waterfront, building new schools and providing affordable housing. I plan to fulfill them by working with members of council and our school board to continue what is currently taking place. While periodically reviewing our goals and progress and adjust as needed.

6. What businesses and industries would you try to attract to your community?

I want to attract businesses that support Port Services, such as, warehousing and logistics services. In addition, I will create workforce development opportunities to prepare our students and adults for jobs already located in Portsmouth; for example, shipbuilding, healthcare, senior services, and new business innovation center.