Candidate Profile: Scott Taylor

by: WAVY Staff

Scott Taylor

Name: Scott Taylor

Party: Republican

Biography: Scott Taylor was first elected to represent Virginia’s second district in the House of Representatives in 2016. Prior to that, he was a member of the Virginia House of Delegates from 2014 until 2016. He served in the military from 1997 until 2005 as a U.S. Navy SEAL, and was awarded with the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Website: scotttaylor.us

Related Video: WAVY News 10 sat down with Rep. Scott Taylor at our studios.

