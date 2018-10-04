Candidate Profile: Sabrina Wooten

Name: Sabrina Wooten

Biography: Sabrina Wooten has lived in Virginia Beach for more than 13 years, and works as an administrative pastor and the chaplain for the Virginia Beach Police Department. She is currently the vice chair of the Minority Business Council and the chair of the Outreach Committee. She is a member of the Minority Awareness Committee, the American Society for Public Administration, and the National Association of Professional Women.

Website: Sabrina Wooten for Virginia Beach City Council

1. Why should residents elect you to City Council?

I would like the residents of Virginia Beach to elect me as the best candidate for the Centerville District seat for the following reasons: I have been vested in the community for many years serving as a chaplain for the Virginia Beach Police Department, a volunteer instructor and mentor for the Kempsville Entrepreneur Academy, as well as vice chair of the Virginia Beach Minority Council. Additionally, I have a strong educational background with a B.S. in Political Science, Master’s degrees in Business Management, Public Administration and I am a PhD candidate, Public Administration. In the same manner, I have a unique skill set as a Virginia Supreme Court Certified Mediator where I demonstrated the ability to work with opposing forces to bring them together and help provide solutions to move forward. This skill set is needed on City Council. Additionally, I am a graduate of the 2018 Lead Hampton Roads Signature Class and I support regionalism and partnering with leaders within the seven cities.

Finally, I have been endorsed by the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce, The Virginia Beach Education Association, the Virginia Beach Professional Firefighters, the Hampton Roads Realtors Association and the Fraternal Order of Police.

2. What is the most pressing issue facing your community, and how would you address that issue?

In my opinion, flooding is the most pressing issue facing the citizens of Virginia Beach. The issue of flooding demands a multifaceted solution that requires research, data collection, strategic planning, maintenance and accountability.

It is essential that emergency drain cleaning and ditch clearing be performed to alleviate clogged drainage systems to minimize/eliminate flooding. BMPs should be dredged to their design depth. Additionally, we need to hold city officials accountable for the funding that has already been collected and ensure those funds are directed to perform timely routine maintenance and follow up. In the same manner, it is pertinent that the City of Virginia Beach partner with the City of Chesapeake, the City of Norfolk and other government entities to craft a comprehensive solution to address the problem.

3. Where do you stand on raising taxes to balance your locality’s budget?

Virginia Beach’s budget is balanced and is required to be balanced every year. Additionally, Virginia Beach enjoys the lowest real estate tax rate in the region because of its fiscal management and revenues generated by tourism. Therefore, I believe savings through controlled spending should be achieved before raising taxes. It is important to note that citizens on fixed incomes cannot afford higher taxes.

4. What’s your plan to reduce crime?

Virginia Beach was voted the second-best largest city to live in by Wallet Hubb. I believe that it is pertinent that we continue this path by supporting Virginia Beach Police Officers in enforcing the law and providing additional body cameras to increase public safety. We also should have incentives to entice our senior officers to remain in Virginia Beach as opposed to being recruited by other cities. As a chaplain for the Virginia Beach Police Department, I understand that crime prevention is essential to a thriving city like Virginia Beach. As we continue to grow from the oceanfront to the Centerville district, it is paramount that we make safety a priority.

5. What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

Virginia Beach’s top infrastructure need is for a comprehensive transportation system that meets the demands of our growing population and environment. This will lead to economic vitality which leads to job growth.

I believe it is my responsibility to educate the public regarding priority infrastructure needs by holding forums and town hall meetings. Additionally, I believe it is necessary to work with HRTAC to develop a comprehensive regional transportation system that will benefit Virginia Beach.

6. What businesses and industries would you try to attract to your community?

Recent statistics reveal that one out of three new Hampton Roads business startups occur in Virginia Beach. As the vice chair for the Minority Business Council, I understand that entrepreneurs are attracted to communities that cultivate excellent schools and great neighborhoods. Hence, as we continue to support our schools and improve the infrastructure in our neighborhoods, we will attract new business startups as well as large corporations that want to relocate their employees and their families to a thriving city.