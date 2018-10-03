Candidate Profile: Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer

Name: Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer

Biography: Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer has been a member of the Virginia Beach City Council since 2004. He is the liaison between the government body and the Minority Business Council, Human Rights Commission and the Process Improvement Task Force. He is a home care physical therapist with a master’s degree in public administration and a Ph.D. in organization leadership.

Website: bobbydyerformayor.com

Related Video: WAVY News 10 sat down with candidate Robert “Bobby” Dyer at our studios. Here are his replies on the following topics.

1. Why should residents vote for you for Mayor?

Virginia Beach needs a Mayor that brings people together. I am ready to serve. I served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps. I believe in education, and I earned a Ph.D and taught government at the college level. I served you on City Council representing small businesses and workers. I fought against tax increases and for more money for our police and firefighters. I favored funding for infrastructure to improve traffic congestion and stop flooding, and as Mayor we will move forward on those initiatives. I pledge an ethical and honest local government that puts people first.

2. What is the most pressing issue facing your community, and how would you address that issue?

Our most pressing issue is funding solutions to flooding not at the current 15-year timeline but much sooner. We should immediately fund dredging of lakes and retention ponds and clearing ditches to improve things quickly and form a Blue Ribbon Task Force to make sure we solve stormwater problems quickly and efficiently.

3. Where do you stand on raising taxes to balance your locality’s budget?

I oppose tax increases. My opponent has voted for them and has proposed even more. He is sponsoring new taxes on streaming video services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and even apps and streaming music like Spotify.

4. What’s your plan to reduce crime?

I’m endorsed by the Police Benevolent Association because of my efforts to retain our most experienced police officers and focus our budgets on public safety. We train our law enforcement professionals and then other cities or the federal government offer them higher pay to move. We must keep our best-trained professionals here in Virginia Beach or we risk having big city crime problems get worse and worse.

5. What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

Traffic and flooding seem to be getting worse and worse. The city must make neighborhoods a funding priority and direct more revenue at flooding solutions and transportation improvements and stay away from expensive Light Rail ideas like my opponent’s that don’t solve traffic.

6. How do you envision your community developing over the next four years?

We must understand that most of Virginia Beach is built out and we will not develop below the “green line” in Southern Virginia Beach. We must retain the beauty of Virginia Beach, while making sure future development is done along existing transportation corridors like I-264. We must be a pro-business city and a city where people want to live, work and play.