Candidate Profile: Rob Wittman

Name: Rob Wittman

Party: Republican

Biography: Congressman Rob Wittman lives in Montross, Va. He has been a member of the House of Representatives since 2007. He serves on the House Armed Services Committee, the Committee on Natural Resources, and is the chairman of the Seapower and Projection Forces subcommitee.

Website: robwittman.com

1. Why should Virginians re-elect you to Congress?

I have been honored to serve the First District in Congress, and it would be my privilege to continue advocating and delivering results for working-class families, farmers, our service members, small business owners, and rural communities. First District residents should vote for me because I am and will continue to be their voice for local issues in Washington. I grew up working on my parent’s farm in Westmoreland County seeing the contributions farmers make to Virginia and our nation, and I will do all I can to keep farming as a critical and vibrant part of the First District economy. I also believe we must provide for a strong national defense in order to keep Americans safe while continuing to improve veteran care. As Chairman of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, I have been leading the fight to rebuild our Navy. Not only does that support our Sailors at sea who put their lives on the line, it also creates more jobs by supporting our strong industrial base in Virginia. I’ve supported expanding broadband to our rural communities, improving infrastructure and making health care more accessible. I will work to ensure our nation’s economy continues to lead the world and that small businesses are able to thrive by lowering taxes, reducing burdensome regulations, and reforming the education system to prepare students for the jobs of the 21st century. I am a proven leader, whose gotten things done for the constituents of the First District.

2. What was the most important vote taken in your district in 2018 and why?

I believe the most important vote I took this year was to fully fund our military. For the first time in ten years the Department of Defense will not operate under a continuing resolution (CR). Included in this legislation is a provision I have long championed – allowing the Navy to proceed with a dual buy of aircraft carriers, saving taxpayers billions and supporting Virginia’s strong shipbuilding industrial base. This means hundreds of skilled, reliable jobs for Virginians and safer, higher quality ships for our sailors. I also led the fight to secure funding for 13 ships, the number I believe is necessary to achieve a 355-ship Navy. As Chairman of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, I presided over a hearing in April where several Naval officials testified that not only does the Navy seek to reach a 355-ship Fleet, but they will achieve that by the early 2030s. I am working to help them get there. In fact, I had a provision signed into law that makes it our national policy that we build to a 355-ship Navy.

During those ten years of operating under crisis budgeting, we reduced the size of our Army, Guard, and Reserve and allowed ourselves to reach a readiness crisis. These readiness shortfalls led to insufficient time and resources to train sailors and maintain our ships, contributing to several accidents – including the fatal collisions of the USS Fitzgerald and USS McCain. We must protect those who lay down their lives for our nation. I represent many critical military bases in the First Congressional District: Marine Corps Base Quantico, NSWC Dahlgren, and Fort A.P. Hill. In Virginia, we are home to the largest Naval station in the world and boast a significant Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard presence. I refuse to deprive them of the resources they need to be successful in their missions. I am doing everything in my power to ensure that these women and men are returned safely to their families.

I believe my vote for this funding bill is a step towards fixing our broken appropriations process. For the first time in 22 years, five of the twelve spending bills were enacted before the start of the next fiscal year. We have a constitutional imperative to provide for the common defense, and that is what I did with my vote. This legislation was and is the most important thing we can do to ensure that our Armed Forces will be funded, a crucial element of our national security.

3. What is the biggest issue facing your district, and how do you plan to address it?

The biggest issue facing the First District today is access – access to the job training and skills that our children need to succeed in the 21st century workforce. The jobs of the future will rely on a STEM education, and research suggests that a majority of all jobs will require some level of STEM education. As I meet with businesses around the First District, I consistently hear how although they are willing to hire, they do not have applicants with the correct skill sets. I have been hard at work connecting schools with businesses to better align curriculums with the skills our businesses are looking for. There is a real opportunity to grow our economy in STEM fields, however, in order to make sure our students receive this training, they must have access to high-speed internet. We can no longer leave Americans in rural areas on the sidelines. Expanding access to broadband in rural areas has been a major priority of mine, and I believe it is the key to sustaining current economic growth, creating jobs, and lowering healthcare costs.

4. What businesses and industries would you try to attract to your district?

Virginia has already been named one of the top states in the country to do business. However, we must continue to attract businesses to Virginia that offer high-paying jobs to our young people. The keys to that are securing a talent pipeline through our education system and expanding access to broadband in our unserved areas of the First District. It is critical that we attract small manufacturers, rural healthcare providers, IT providers, computer technology consultants, and other industries that meet the needs of people in the region and the skills of our students so that the First District can continue to be a driver in Virginia’s economy. In fact, just last year I had legislation signed called the Domestic Maritime Centers of Excellence Act that advances the capabilities of two-year community and technical colleges to assist the federal government and maritime industry in securing the talent pipeline for domestic maritime jobs.

5. What are the top three challenges facing the Department of Defense, and how would you address them?

1. Looming declines in defense spending: Under Republican leadership in the 115th Congress, arbitrary spending caps for defense were raised for fiscal years 2018 and 2019. In fact, this year’s National Defense Authorization Act and Defense Appropriations bill allocated $716 billion to the Department of Defense, the funding necessary to give the men and women who fight to defend our nation each day the resources they need to be successful. I fought tirelessly to get this funding passed, and passed on time. In fact, this will be the first time in a decade the Department of Defense will not be operating under a continuing resolution at all. However, harmful spending cuts will take effect again in fiscal year 2020. Under current law, defense spending in the next year will be capped at roughly $200 billion lower than what we achieved this year, a number that cannot adequately support our nation’s needs. I am fully supportive of legislation that corrects this problem and enables our Department of Defense to spend on the people, equipment, and supplies it needs.

2. Cyber-attacks from adversaries, specifically China and Russia: Rising powers such as China and Russia want no part of a traditional war with the United States military. Instead, they tactfully and successfully employ irregular warfare measures, specifically through the cyber domain, to steal and influence each day. Just this past summer, media reports indicated that China compromised the computers of a US Navy contractor and took 614 gigabytes of sensitive data related to undersea warfare. And earlier this year, Russia likely stole information related to key US weapons platforms made by the nation’s leading defense companies. We cannot allow proprietary information on our nation’s most important assets to be stolen by our biggest potential adversaries. I fully support legislation that helps partners of the Department of Defense to secure their own information and intelligence, particularly smaller companies without the resources to secure their own servers.

3. Readiness: In 2017, almost four times as many members of the military lost their lives in routine training accidents as were killed in actual combat. Men and women fly in equipment that is decades old, in some cases all the way back to the Vietnam War. Our ships, planes, and wheeled vehicles are aging and in need of repair or replacement. Our service members have seen their training opportunities cut short or canceled. Our end strength, the number of men and women in the military, stands at historic lows. All of these things and more contribute to a lack of military readiness, the ability to project military power at a moment’s notice. This year we succeeded in advancing full readiness funding in the DOD appropriations bill that was passed on time, a strong step in the right direction. We must continue to restore and rebuild our military. As I did this year, I will continue to support budgets and policies through legislation that prioritize increased readiness so that our nation can continue to boast the greatest military the world over.

6. In the face of a government shutdown, is it more important to make sure the budget passes or that your legislative aims are achieved? How would you apply your answer to the most recent shutdown threat?

I do not advocate for last-minute, stop-gap deals, and I am fundamentally against Continuing Resolutions (CRs) as they are extremely harmful to our military, do not allow our federal employees to plan for the future, and continue to fund outdated programs. However, I believe

it necessary that the federal government stand by our obligations. I am not willing to withhold paychecks from the two million men and women serving in the United States military and their families nor from our nation’s two million federal employees

As an original cosponsor of Federal Employees Retroactive Pay Fairness Act, which was included in the most recent bill to reopen our government following a shutdown, I fought to ensure that our federal employees received back pay. It is not our federal employees who should be penalized for Congress’ inability to get its job done on time. During the last government shutdown, I had my pay withheld and donated to two charities that support service members and veterans.

I strongly believe that Congress must not simply kick the can down the road, but have a healthy debate and return to regular order, instead of governing under threat of shutdown. If my legislation was signed into law, this would not be an issue. My No Budget No Pay Act and Stay on Schedule Resolution would hold members accountable: no paycheck or vacation until the job is done.