Candidate Profile: Matthew Hart

Name: Matthew Hart

Biography: Matthew Hart has been a member of Onley Town Council since 2014. He served in the Virginia Army National Guard and earned a bachelor’s degree in leadership studies from Regent University.

1. Why should residents elect you as Mayor?

I believe the residents should elect me Mayor because I believe I have knowledge and the credentials to do the job and do it very well.

Some of my accomplishments

Bachelors degree from Regent University in Leadership Studies.

Virginia Army National Guardsman from 2000-2006.

Elected to Onley Town Council on May 2014 on a write-in campaign and have served ever since.

2. What is the most pressing issue facing your community, and how would you address that issue?

I believe the most pressing issue in our community is the same all over America which is our country is divided. It doesn’t matter what party you are affiliated with, let’s get along and help each other out, let’s work together.

Addressing this issue is difficult because this division was caused by the media. Let’s face it the media doesn’t always publish the truth and more often then not they publish only what supports their political agenda which is backed by lobbyist in Washington.

3. Where do you stand on raising taxes to balance your locality’s budget?

I believe there doesn’t need to be a tax increase anytime soon unless the town council approves and builds the proposed town hall (Taj Mahal). I have fought against this proposal from day one because I believe it’s ludicrous to spend over a million dollars on a new building when there are many older ones that could be bought and restored. This would save hundreds of thousands and all while saving and preserving our towns history at the same time.

4. How will you expand community services to members of your community?

I will urge council to set up a committee which will help bring services to our community.

5. What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

I believe we need to continue to look into grants and apply for everything we can to help cover the cost of getting the necessary repairs completed. The biggest infrastructure need I believe is our sidewalks, ditches, and roads ways. We have been working with VDOT on getting our sidewalks repaired/replaced and unfortunately this will take at least 4 years and cost the town 20% of the total cost.

6. What businesses and industries would you try to attract to your community?

Onley is the HUB of the Eastern Shore of VA. I would say any business or industry that improves the quality of life and provides jobs should be welcomed.