Candidate Profile: Matt Waters

Name: Matt Waters

Party: Libertarian

Biography: Matt Waters was born in Newport News and graduated from Hampton High School. He completed his undergraduate degree at George Mason University and is currently pursuing a master’s degree. During his career, he has worked to raise money for political candidates and nonprofit organizations.

Website: mattwaters.com

1. Why should Virginians elect you to the U.S. Senate?

The two political parties are failing the people of this country. The debt is the single greatest threat we face. We must cut gov’t spending now. We must reform entitlements now.

2. What is the most important issue facing Virginians, and how would you address it?

The federal debt is the greatest issue facing all Americans. We must freeze federal spending, eliminate multiple agencies and departments, and move entitlements to a PPP — public-private-partnerships — then fully private.

3. If you could propose a piece of legislation that would unanimously pass to improve the lives of Virginians, what would it be?

Any legislation to cut spending will make Virginians more safe. I will push cut federal spending, looking forward to a day when we can eliminate the IRS and personal federal income taxes–giving the average Virginia taxpayer a $12,000+ pay raise.

4. What changes would you make to the existing healthcare system in America?

I would move to get the government out of healthcare per the Constitution; and until such time, allow small businesses to pay healthcare premiums with pre-tax dollars like bigger corporations; promote Health Sharing programs as a way to put consumers in the drivers seat, and save thousands of dollars annually. Our family paid $20,000 in 2017, and our health share we’ll pay under $5000 this year. Amazing.

5. What are the top three challenges facing the Department of Defense, and how would you address them?

We’re over extended militarily, and I would advocate that we bring the troops home. I agree with Trump, pull 28K troops out of NK, 50K out of Japan; 43K out of Germany, and on and on. Constitution says our soldiers are to defend South Carolina, not South Korea. I’d end the 69-year “conflict” in South Korea. I’d move away from forward facing bases, bricks and mortar, and troops on the ground, to what John Lehman advocated under Reagan (as sec of navy first 6 years) a 600 ship Navy.

6. In the face of a government shutdown, is it more important to make sure the budget passes or that your legislative aims are achieved? How would you apply your answer to the most recent shutdown threat?

I will not vote for tax increases or spending increases.