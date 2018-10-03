Candidate Profile: M. Ben Davenport

WAVY Staff

Name: M. Ben Davenport

Biography: Ben Davenport is currently a member of the Virginia Beach City Council, and he leads the Hampton Roads Broadband Initiative. He also serves as the council’s liaison to the Beaches and Waterways Commission, the Chesapeake Bay Preservation Board, the Military Economic Development Advisory Committee and the Virginia Beach Planning Council.

Website: Davenport for Virginia Beach Mayor

Related Video: WAVY News 10 sat down with candidate Ben Davenport at our studios. Here are his replies on the following topics.

