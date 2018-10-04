Candidate Profile: Louis R. Jones

Name: Louis R. Jones

Biography: Louis R. Jones is currently the interim-mayor of Virginia Beach. He has been a Virginia Beach City Council member for more than 30 years. He served as Virginia Beach mayor from 1982 to 1984 and as vice mayor from 2001 to 2018.

Website: louisjonesforcitycouncil.com

1. Why should residents elect you to City Council?

I am an experienced businessperson with a well-honed knowledge of both private as well as public finance. I have been involved in City Government for over 30 years and have a clear understanding of what it takes to make government work on the local level. I also understand the Governmental process of compromise in order to get things done. I have proven over the years that I am effective in a positive way as a City Councilman.

I sponsored the funding for the expansion to full day kindergarten, and I have been endorsed by the Virginia Beach Education Association. I support job creation and public safety and have protected our environment through preservation of open space and preserving the green line to stop development in the southern part of Virginia Beach. I am proud to represent the city I love and hope you will honor me with your vote in November.

2. What is the most pressing issue facing your community, and how would you address that issue?

Sea Level Rise is not a phenomenon that we have any control over. It is happening, and we need to deal with it. We need to understand the effect of deforestation on groundwater levels and how we can initiate reforestation. Trees absorb groundwater (40%). Restoration of treed areas in the Southern portion of the City and where possible in the developed areas of the City would help significantly in the absorption of groundwater and return that moisture to the atmosphere. But, that won’t be enough. We need to work with the U.S. Corp of Engineers to developed methods of preventing wind pressure from pushing floodwaters back up from the Currituck Sound and water estuaries in the Southern portion of the City into our developed areas. Also, we need to systematically re-engineer out current drainage pipes and infrastructure(lncluding BMPs) to better control water flow in major rain storms. The City Council has committed $359 Million over the next 10 years to mitigating flooding in the City. It will cost even more. Redirection of funds may be a partial solution. But, it won’t be enough. Hopefully, we can receive help from the Federal Government.

3. Where do you stand on raising taxes to balance your locality’s budget?

When Mayor Sessoms resigned earlier this year, Council unanimously appointed me Interim Mayor until a new one is elected in November. I negotiated a budget that had no tax increases and it was approved unanimously. When you work together and have the experience with the city budget that I have, you can accomplish a great deal and find budget savings to avoid tax increases.

4. What’s your plan to reduce crime?

Virginia Beach is the safest city of its size in America and has been for several years. In fact, our low crime rate is similar to the crime rate 50 years ago. Our police department is well-trained and well-equipped and our Police Chief does an excellent job in terms of readiness and preparedness for crime prevention, quick response and investigation. I consistently vote for funding that is needed to keep our city safe and I know that we must be always be alert to preserve public safety and maintain a family environment from our neighborhoods to our resort area.

5. What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

Our biggest infrastructure need for the next several years will be increasing our stormwater capacity throughout the city. I secured hundreds of millions of dollars to immediately begin improving stormwater management. This includes increasing the capacity of BMPs and lakes and increasing the stormwater capacity in key areas of the city. Also, engineering studies will be completed this year that will advise us by science how to best address these issues citywide, and we will commit funding to completing those improvements. This will be a massive undertaking and we will seek assistance from the state and federal governments.

6. What businesses and industries would you try to attract to your community?

A top priority for Virginia Beach is economic development and job creation. We are attracting biomedical research companies and technology businesses while keeping our tourism industry vibrant and revenue-producing. We must expand these opportunities in case federal defense spending is cut in the future and Virginia Beach needs a vibrant future with a wide variety of career options, companies and economic growth for the city.