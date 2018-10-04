Candidate Profile: Kendra Edwards

Name: Kendra Edwards

1. Why should residents elect you to the School Board?

I want the absolute best for the future of our children.

2. What would you do to improve school security?

I would hire more police officers and retired military personnel in all schools but especially in our elementary schools where the children are more vulnerable.

3. How would you invest in technology and improve its applications in your schools?

Making sure that all children have the opportunity with the tools of technology at all grade levels. Some lower income students do not even have internet at home making it difficult for them to use the Chromebooks to which were provided for our children’s use. We first need to address this issue and help give these children a chance to learn the technology provided by our schools.

4. What are the most challenging aspects of being a teacher in your community? How would you support your teachers through these challenges?

65% of our monies are for the teacher’s salary and classroom, while 35% is allotted to administration. I would try to improve the teachers pay by not raising taxes. The backbone of all of our schools are our teachers. I would listen to the needs of the teachers and work with each one to help make their job easier and less demanding. I would also work with the parents, teachers and community leaders at re-learning what respect is in the classroom not only towards teachers but towards students as well.

5. What would you do to better support your vulnerable students? For example, those who live in poverty.

Again, I stated in the technology question; we need to hone in on the students that are having difficulty even if it takes a one-on-one with every student to find out who does not have adequate resources to be successful at school. Children in poverty is a community problem as a whole and needs to be more focused upon.

6. What are your top three budget priorities?