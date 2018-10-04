Candidate Profile: Kelly Blankenship

Name: Kelly Blankenship

1. Why should residents elect you to the Town Council?

I will make every effort to personally connect with the residents of Windsor and strive to enhance the openness and effectiveness of communications between the residents and town government.

I will be a voice for the town residents and make sure they are represented in the decisions made by the town government. I believe people choose to live in Windsor for its small-town rural character and I will work diligently to maintain this while managing growth to ensure the town provides affordable living for its residents.

2. What is the most pressing issue facing your community, and how would you address that issue?

The State and the Isle of Wight County are seriously considering building a juvenile detention center in Windsor, right outside the town limits. Many residents in the community are opposed. Unfortunately, the town council does not have a vote in this matter, the best thing we can do is to encourage residents to reach out to the board of supervisors of the county and their state delegates to express their concerns. As a council member, I would support the Council also taking the same step on the behalf of the community.

3. Where do you stand on raising taxes to balance your locality’s budget?

I believe in balanced budgets and spending managed within the confines of the budget. If the budget is not balanced, curtailing expenditures and exhausting all other resources are to be pursued before considering tax increases. Raising taxes should not be taken lightly.

4. How will you expand community services to members of your community?

Evaluation of services to the community should be based upon feedback from the residents. The current council approved a 2018 project for restoration of an existing structure to serve as a Community Town Center. Upon completion, utilization of the town center and new services can be considered within the confines of the budget. Additional revenue generating opportunities can also be considered. New services must be self-sustaining or provided within the confines of the budget.

5. What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

The sewer capacity, drainage issues, Church Street sidewalks along with improvements to Route 460 are the most pressing infrastructure issues in the town of Windsor. The town is working diligently with both the county and state to address these existing issues. As a council member, I will keep focused on these issues as top priorities.

6. What businesses and industries would you try to attract to your community?

New businesses and industries offering services to the residents of the community as well as those that provide opportunities to increase revenue for the town at large should be considered.