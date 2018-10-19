Candidate Profile: G.K. Butterfield

Name: G.K. Butterfield

Biography: G.K. Butterfield is a North Carolina native who practiced law for 14 years before becoming a judge. He was elected to North Carolina’s First Congressional District in July 2004.

Website: gkbutterfield.com

1. Why should you be re-elected to Congress?

I am running for re-election because residents of the First District need someone who will fight for them and work every day to expand opportunities for low and middle-income families in the First District. It has been my life’s honor to represent the First District in Congress. Since coming to Congress in 2004, I have worked hard to improve the lives of eastern North Carolinians. I have advocated tirelessly on behalf of the First District, helping to direct millions of federal dollars to our communities for projects like the Wilson Streetscape Project and the Greenville Transportation Center, and secured billions of federal funds to rebuild after Hurricanes Matthew and Florence. I am proud of what we have accomplished, and if reelected, I will continue my hard work on behalf the residents of the First District.

2. What was the most important vote taken in your district in 2018 and why?

Just recently, I worked with the North Carolina congressional delegation to secure billions of federal dollars to rebuild our region after Hurricanes Matthew and Florence. I was proud to vote yes for the budget that included recovery funding as well as increases for science, heath care, and education programs.

3. What is the biggest issue facing your district, and how do you plan to address it?

Access to affordable health care. This administration, at every turn, has been determined to undermine health care in this country, including the passage of the tax bill last year. It’s time we worked in a bipartisan fashion to build on the progress of the Affordable Care Act and take real steps to lower the cost of health care and improve access in rural communities. It is critical that we ensure people have access to health care throughout the district, which is why I helped reauthorize the Children’s Health Insurance Program and worked to strengthen Community Health Centers. We also must ensure we have a health care workforce that can meet the needs of North Carolina’s communities, which is why I drafted and passed into law legislation to support loan repayment for health professionals in high need areas.

4. What businesses and industries would you try to attract to your district?

Our region is emerging as a leading economic, educational, and cultural hub. North Carolina’s First District has a strong rail transportation system, and proximity to Interstate 95 and state ports which serve as a keystone for attracting economic development throughout our region. I am intensely focused on bringing industries including health care, renewable energy, biotechnology, and agriculture to the First District.

5. In the face of a government shutdown, is it more important to make sure the budget passes or that your legislative aims are achieved? How would you apply your answer to the most recent shutdown threat?

Congress must commit to working together to stabilize the nation’s finances and find solutions to put the country on a better path. I am glad the spending package that Congress recently passed will keep the federal government open into the new fiscal year. The measure fully funded the military and the Departments of Health and Human Services, Education, and Labor through fiscal 2019. House Democrats also secured increased funding for opioid abuse prevention and treatment, career and technical education, and biomedical research. I will continue to support a budget that puts the interests of eastern North Carolinians first.