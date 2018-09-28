Candidate Profile: Donna Sayegh

Name: Donna Sayegh

Biography: Donna Sayegh graduated from Old Dominion University in 1989 with a degree in nursing. She worked as a nurse for more than 20 years and has volunteered with several organizations in Portsmouth, including Big Brothers Big Sisters. She also earned a Masters Degree in Restorative Practices and Youth Counseling from the International Institute for Restorative Practices.

1. Why should residents elect you to the School Board?

Residents need to elect me to the School Board so they can begin to have a voice in the decisions being made in the school system.

2. What wold you do to improve school security?

Right now, the schools have School Resource Officers (SROs) and Security Officers patrolling the schools. SRO’s talk with the Principals when there are issues with discipline. The Security Officers can arrest students because they are part of the Police Department. From what I have been told, there are tables set up front of the doors of the school and all persons coming into the building need to show their ID. Implementing Restorative Justice Practices would also improve security.

3. How would you invest in technology and improve its applications in your schools?

How I would invest in technology and improve technology applications in our schools is to communicate with the 2 Board members appointed to the Technology & Operations sub-committee and also with the Director of the Technology Department to understand what the needs would be.

4. What are the most challenging aspects of being a teacher in your community? How would you support your teachers through these challenges?

The most challenging aspects of being a teacher in my community is the method of discipline for students. How I would support my teachers through these challenges is to have implemented Restorative Justice Practices. It provides training that helps teachers and students learn skills to resolve conflicts by repairing harm and restoring relationships.

5. Original question: What would you do to better support your vulnerable students? For example, those who live in poverty.

Candidate Donna Sayegh changed the question to the following in her response: What would you do to better support your vulnerable (susceptible of wounds) students? For example, those who live in poverty (dependent).

I don’t understand the intent of this question. We have

1st Level of Government is the Individual

2cd Level of Government is the Family

3rd Level of Government is the Churches

4th Level of Government is the School Division

5th Level of Government is a Man’s Vocation

6th Level of Government is the Civic Leagues

Our country was founded on a belief in Natural Law. It is the responsibility of parents to educate and discipline their children. If they don’t oversee this, it is the responsibility of the church to step in.

6. What are your top three budget priorities?

My three top budget priorities are:

1) Teachers salaries.

2) Staff salaries.

3) Staff Development.