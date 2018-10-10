Candidate Profile: Don Goldberg

Name: Don Goldberg

Biography: Don Goldberg is a Suffolk native. He has worked as a coach for basketball and track teams in Suffolk, and was the director of economic development in Chesapeake. He is currently a senior executive with Harvey Lindsay Commercial Real Estate.

Website: Friends of Don Goldberg

1. Why should residents re-elect you to City Council?

I have worked tirelessly to support our public schools. We’ve invested in important infrastructure equipment and technology. Education is key to further economic development.

2. What is the most pressing issue facing your community, and how would you address that issue?

Making our schools truly competitive may sound redundant to my previous answer, but it’s not. If we expect to bring new economic opportunities to our city, we need schools that families want to enroll their children into.

3. Where do you stand on raising taxes to balance your locality’s budget?

At this point in time, i believe that we can keep moving forward, with a balanced budget, without raising taxes.

4. How will you expand community services to members of your community?

Public safety and equipping our first responders with all of the tools they need is, by far, the most critical community service City Council can provide. Our city is fortunate that so many people step up and volunteer to make our home so vibrant. People helping people is very unique to Suffolk. As Council, we need to continue to foster those ethics.

5. What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

I serve on the Regional Broad Band Committee. Bringing ultra-high-speed internet speeds will be a game changer for our city. Reliable, affordable and incredibly fast internet service is right around the corner. The transatlantic cables landing in Virginia Beach will enable our entire region to become a Digital Port and to ultimately diversify our economy.

6. What businesses and industries would you try to attract to your community?

As part of a regional digital port we can attract advanced manufacturing jobs, bio-medical research, data processing centers and more. We want to create the types of high-paying jobs that will be attractive enough that our children will want to raise their children here.