Candidate Profile: Deborah Katasha Mizelle

Name: Deborah Katasha Mizelle

1. Why should residents elect you to City Council?

I am a proud product of Portsmouth and I believe in strengthening our communities through education and salary jobs.

2. What is the most pressing issue facing your community, and how would you address that issue?

The most pressing issue is childcare and felons having jobs. I plan on addressing this by having childcare facilities lower their rates for single mothers who are not receiving any government assistance and I plan on connecting with salary paying jobs who are willing to connect with felons.

3. Where do you stand on raising taxes to balance your locality’s budget?

I do not believe in raising taxes in my city. The citizens of Portsmouth are already dishing out excessive amounts of taxes when that money can be used to better out schools.

4. What’s your plan to reduce crime?

I plan to partner with the local sheriff to make it mandatory for security in every neighborhood.

5. What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

My community’s biggest infrastructure needs are more retail and children oriented facilities and I plan on fulfilling them by expanding our city’s limit on business ownership

6. What businesses and industries would you try to attract to your community?

I want to attract more small businesses and children activities facilities.