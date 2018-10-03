Candidate Profile: Corey Stewart

Name: Corey Stewart

Party: Republican

Biography: Corey Stewart is the chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. He attended Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, and earned a law degree from William Mitchell College of Law. He lives in Woodbridge, Va. and works as an international trade attorney.

Related Video: WAVY News 10 sat down with Candidate Corey Stewart at our studios. Here are his replies on the following topics.

Website: coreystewart.com

Why should Virginians elect you to the U.S. Senate?

As a Republican, I have been elected – four times – to lead a very diverse, highly populated, Democrat-leaning county in Northern Virginia. I have a track record of getting things done: successfully cutting taxes; rooting out wasteful spending; building roads; and bringing overall crime down to a 24-year low. During my tenure, Prince William County earned a rare triple-AAA bond rating; and we are now ranked #1 in Virginia for job growth. As your next Senator, I will take this results-oriented mindset with me to D.C.

1. What is the most important issue facing Virginians, and how would you address it?

There is a big difference between legal immigrants and illegal aliens. Legal immigration benefits our nation enormously. Illegal aliens, however, bring crime and financial burdens on social services. Nationwide, we need to remove criminal aliens from our streets, as I have done in Prince William County, where violent crime fell by nearly half. In the Senate, I would vote to fund construction of the southern border wall. A true wall on the border would not only block the entry of illegal aliens – it would also thwart human trafficking and stem the flow of illegal opiate drugs.

2. If you could propose a piece of legislation that would unanimously pass to improve the lives of Virginians, what would it be?

Thanks mostly to President Trump’s tax cuts, our economy is now roaring back to life. Wages are rising. Overall unemployment has fallen to a 49-year low – and unemployment rates for African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Asian-Americans and youth are at their lowest ever in our nation’s history. In the Senate, I would vote to make the Trump tax cuts permanent – and I would propose that we further simplify the nation’s tax code, while cutting taxes even more, to ensure continued prosperity for all.

3. What changes would you make to the existing healthcare system in America?

The Affordable Care Act has failed to deliver on its promises, as too many individuals and families have learned the hard way. For this reason, I would vote to repeal and replace it.

I strongly favor health savings accounts, as well as the restoration of short-term and low-cost “no-frills” plans. We should allow insurance plans to be sold across state lines (more competition is healthy).

Ultimately, we need a free-market, consumer-driven health care system that puts the needs of patients first.

4. What are the top three challenges facing the Department of Defense, and how would you address them?

President Trump has significantly boosted military spending. But more still needs to be done.

Modernization efforts must accelerate. We still have Marines driving combat vehicles that were made before they were born.

After 17 years of confronting non-state actors, we must prepare to face more conventional threats from nation-states like China or Russia.

To continually recruit and retain the very best, we must offer competitive salaries to our military personnel – particularly now that our private sector economy is thriving.

To meet our nation’s defense-related challenges, we’ll have to make serious financial commitments to modernization, readiness, and personnel. We cannot afford to under-fund our national defense (which is the ultimate “need-to-have”) in order to fund our budgetary “nice-to-haves.”

5. In the face of a government shutdown, is it more important to make sure the budget passes or that your legislative aims are achieved? How would you apply your answer to the most recent shutdown threat?

As always, it comes down to priorities. During our last shutdown threat, Sen. Kaine voted against a bill to fund the government – including our nation’s military – because he wanted amnesty for illegal aliens. As your Senator, I would never value the interests of illegals over the needs of our men and women in uniform.