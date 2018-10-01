Candidate Profile: Brad Martin

Name: Brad Martin

Biography: Brad Martin is a Norfolk native and graduate of Washington & Lee University. He has worked as a professional civil engineer in the Tidewater region for 26 years, focusing largely on stormwater management and Chesapeake Bay protections.

1. Why should residents elect you to City Council?

I am a Professional Engineer and have been a consultant for civil engineering firms in Tidewater for the past 26 years. I have a unique skill set which is not otherwise represented on City Council. My experience as a civil engineer, all of it in Tidewater, gives me unique insight into some of the City’s most pressing current issues: stormwater and flooding, roads and transportation, and public / private partnership deals.

2. What is the most pressing issue facing your community, and how would you address that issue?

Our area is always going to be low and flat, and Mother Nature is always going to deliver the rain, tides, and winds that have the potential to so drastically damage our improved properties. We need to catch up on the neglected maintenance and dredging of our existing stormwater conveyance systems to allow the flood waters to be carried away in every situation, avoiding the property damage that we’ve experienced in the last several years. As an area particularly threatened by sea level rise, flooding, and other environmental factors, there’s also a real opportunity for our area to capitalize on educational and business markets which study and solve the challenges we face.

3. Where do you stand on raising taxes to balance your locality’s budget?

I’m a fiscal conservative, but raising taxes is a fact of life and sometimes it is the only alternative. The City of Virginia Beach has raised property taxes recently to pay for all-day kindergarten. I’m candidly surprised that we couldn’t find that $7 million elsewhere in our $2 billion budget. I have worked on the Process Improvement Steering Committee for about 6 years and we have identified impactful, specific savings measures with the City’s payroll system and in other areas. I believe that there are more opportunities to economize and find money in our existing budget, instead of raising taxes on our residents, business owners, or visitors.

4. What’s your plan to reduce crime?

One of my top priorities when I serve on Council will be to truly fix the pay compression issue that has been essentially ignored for years. We invest in our first responders – police, fire, and sheriff – with some of the best training in the state, and then the City of Virginia Beach will sometimes lose these professionals to other cities because of a minor pay difference. If we actually make solving the pay problem a priority, we’ll keep those first responders in the City of Virginia Beach, we’ll reap the investment of their training over their entire career, and maybe then most of our public safety professionals can live in our City and practice the successful program of “community policing” – when they live in the neighborhood that they protect.

5. What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

The City has not been the partner to citizens it should have been in the maintenance of our existing stormwater conveyance systems; it is agreed that we’re about 12 years behind on what should have been ongoing maintenance. That neglect has contributed directly to some of the property damage that we’ve experienced during the recent weather events in the past few years. In addition, the clogged pipes and ditches lead to faulty calibrations of the new stormwater models that the City will use to analyze future proposed development projects. The City already collects almost $40 million each year in the Stormwater Fee that residents and business owners pay each month on the utility bill. Last year the Council enacted a $300 million capital spending program directed at major stormwater projects as well. Proper focus of that money – to rehabilitate our existing pipes, ditches, and canal systems – will go a long way to protecting our area from future flooding damage.

6. What businesses and industries would you try to attract to your community?

I’m excited about the opportunities that come with the Landstown Bio-Medical campus initiated by Mayor Sessoms four years ago as well as the potential prospects brought to our shores by the oceanic data cables landing here. We should work with our neighboring Cities to leverage the political clout of our region and embrace these opportunities to make the most of them. The data cables, combined with our excellent lifestyle and other characteristics of our region, hold the potential to make our area “the telecommuting capital of the nation” or some other moniker that communicates growth, technology, and agility. Tourism, the military, and the Port will always be economic drivers in our region and in Virginia Beach, and we need to protect them. We have specific opportunities to diversify as well as strengthen those relationships: the overseas data cable, the Educational / Medical campus at Princess Anne, and a study facility for environmental change and sea level rise protections. The City needs to be a supportive partner in fostering development initiatives which might include tax incentives, office and industrial park development options, and an innovative treatment of housing alternatives.