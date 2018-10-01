Candidate Profile: A. Donald McEachin

2. What was the most important vote taken in your district in 2018 and why?

The president’s tax plan that passed on a party line vote will have serious repercussions for years to come. Not only did it create a spiraling mountain of debt that will burden our children and grandchildren, but the beneficiaries are those who least need it, the top 1%. Middle class families were left with small temporary tax breaks that are going to expire. Our future was mortgaged so that the wealthy could put even more into their pockets.

3. What is the biggest issue facing your district, and how do you plan to address it?

The biggest issue is access to affordable quality health care. The vote to repeal the ACA was a critical vote for so many of my constituents. Although that vote failed, the Administration continues to sabotage the program, leaving folks with spiraling insurance rates and precarious coverage. Like with virtually any program, the ACA needed tweaks, but the wholesale undermining of it has harmed too many of my constituents.

4. What businesses and industries would you try to attract to your district?

I want to see businesses, large and small, that will offer good-paying jobs, are responsible corporate citizens and engage in and help the community.

5. What are the top three challenges facing the Department of Defense, and how would you address them?

Bringing ongoing conflicts in Afghanistan and elsewhere to a successful conclusion.

Rebuilding readiness after years of conflict, with an emphasis on the challenges posed by increasingly assertive near-peer competitors.

Ending the string of preventable accidents that have cost too many service members’ lives in recent months and years.

6. In the face of a government shutdown, is it more important to make sure the budget passes or that your legislative aims are achieved? How would you apply your answer to the most recent shutdown threat?

Keeping the government open is paramount. For our country to function, for over 800,00 federal employees to go to work and earn a paycheck, for Americans to be able to do what they do every day – receive mail, cash their Social Security checks, visit a National Park and on and on – the government needs to be open. We need to start working together and coming up with actual solutions instead of threats to shut the government down. Our constituents send us to Washington to improve their lives, not to stand in partisan corners and refuse to work or compromise.