‘Candid with Kara…’ and Rob Wittman

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- Early voting is now underway in more than half of U.S. states. For the most part, the big issue being reported is long lines as the presidential race draws record crowds to cast their ballots.

While much of the talk this election cycle has been about voting by mail, in-person voting will remain a key component of the election process. That's especially true in the seven states where in-person voting remains the only option unless people can provide an approved reason outside of the fear of COVID-19. Those states are Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina, Indiana, and New York.